Van Wezel will turn red for ‘Moulin Rouge’ musical in 2024-25 Broadway series

As she prepares to welcome a near sold-out, two-week run of the hit musical “Hamilton,” Mary Bensel, executive director of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall is revealing the Broadway, dance and classical programs that she hopes will help keep the center busy in the 2024-25 season.

Bensel said she wasn’t trying to top the current season, which also included week-long runs of “Hadestown” and “Ain’t Too Proud.”

“I don’t think there is another show out there that has ‘Hamilton’s’ cachet right now, so I was not looking to top this season but I was certainly looking to complement it.”

A scene from the national tour of “Moulin Rouge” which will be part of the 2024-25 Broadway series at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall in Sarasota.

And that starts with the national tour of the musical “Moulin Rouge,” which won 10 Tony Awards in 2020 and is still a sold-out hit on Broadway.

“That is a huge get for us, so early in its run, and it’s a huge spectacle,” she said.

The season also includes national tours of “Beetlejuice,” the return of “Les Miserables” and the recent Broadway revival of “Funny Girl.”

Katerina McCrimmon is heading the national tour of “Funny Girl” that will be part of the 2024-25 Broadway series at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall in Sarasota.

Other shows that are new to the hall include “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical” and “Clue” a play based on a board game and movie. Returning shows include “The Addams Family” and “Come From Away.”

There are nine Broadway shows in all, in addition to eight other theatrical productions, including “Menopause The Musical 2: Cruising Through ‘The Change’,” a sequel to a show that has been popular at theaters across the country. There are several returning favorites, such as the Salute to Vienna New Year’s Concert, Neil Berg’s 115 Years of Broadway and violinist Itzhak Perlman in concert. Twyla Tharp Dance will mark its Diamond Jubilee, and the Branford Marsalis Quartet will perform in concert.

The full 2024-25 season will be announced in the fall.

Van Wezel Broadway Subscription Series

The purple hall will take on a red hue for “Moulin Rouge” (March 18-23, 2025), a musical based on Baz Luhrman’s hit film and set at the famed Paris night spot with the big windmill outside. It is about a young composer who falls in love with Satine, a performer at the Moulin Rouge. It features dozens of pop hits, many performed in mash-ups, with major dance routines choreographed by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh.

The Broadway hit musical “Beetlejuice” will be part of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall’s Broadway series in the 2024-25 season.

“Beetlejuice” (April 22-27, 2025) is a musical version of the Tim Burton film about a teenager named Lydia who meets a recently deceased couple and a demon who upends her view of life. Bensel said she had never seen the movie, “but when I saw it on Broadway I just fell in love with it. It’s hysterical, and the music is great.” The score is by Australian singer and songwriter Eddie Perfect.

“Dear Evan Hansen” kicks off the season Nov. 1-2, telling the story of a loner high school student whose lie about his friendship with a recently deceased classmate raises his popularity profile. The musical won six Tony Awards, including best musical.

“Tina – The Tina Turner Musical” (Dec. 13-15) is a biographical look at the life and career of the ground-breaking singer, filled with the hits that propelled her career for more than 50 years. “This show is just full of energy and excitement,” Bensel said.

“Clue,” a stage play inspired by a board game and a 1985 movie, brings together familiar characters including Mrs. Peacock, Colonel Mustard and Professor Plum.

“Clue” (Dec. 30-31), based on the 1985 movie and the classic board game, brings to the stage familiar characters like Mrs. Peacock, Colonel Mustard, Professor Plum and Mr. Green and the weapons that may have been used to commit murder.

“Funny Girl” (Jan. 14-19, 2025) returned to Broadway in 2022 for the first time since its original 1960s run with Beanie Feldstein and then Lea Michelle in the iconic role of comedian and singer Fanny Brice, who was a multi-media star. The tour stars relative newcomer Katerina McCrimmon as Fanny, and pop star Melissa Manchester as her mother. Bensel said it’s a perfect show for audiences to discover a new star. “It’s about a young girl who comes out of nowhere and becomes a big star, and this young woman has the vocal chops to play Fanny.”

“The Addams Family” (Jan. 28-30 2025), first presented at Van Wezel in 2013, features a score by Andrew Lippa and is based on the classic New Yorker cartoons by Charles Addams. The new tour comes in the wake of the hit Netflix series “Wednesday,” who is a central figure in the musical.

“Come From Away” (Feb. 18-20, 2025) returns after a nearly sold-out run in 2021. It’s about passengers on planes forced to land in Newfoundland after the Sept. 11 attacks and the people in the small town of Gander who helped provide them food and shelter until international air space reopened.

A scene from the national touring production of the classic musical “Les Miserables,” which returns to the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall in the 2024-25 season.

“Les Miserables” (April 8-13, 2025) first was presented in Sarasota in 2013 in a staging that did away with the show’s familiar turntables and some other production elements. It returned in 2020 and remains one of the world’s most popular musicals.

Van Wezel Subscriber Specials

‘Salute to Vienna New Year’s Concert,’ Dec. 29

“Menopause The Musical 2: Cruising Through ‘The Change,’ Jan. 4

“H.M.S. Pinafore,” Jan. 27

Forever Tango, Feb. 6

Neil Berg’s 115 Years of Broadway, March 2

Twyla Tharp Dance: Diamond Jubilee, March 4

Itzhak Perlman, March 16

Branford Marsalis Quartet, April 2, 2025

Subscription packages

Three subscription packages offer varying discounts up to 20 percent off regular ticket prices: a full subscription series with all nine Broadway shows, a choose-6 subscription, and a choose-4 subscription. Renewing subscribers will have the first option on ticket purchases. Tickets will be available at the box office, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, by phone at 941-263-6799 or online at vanwezel.org

