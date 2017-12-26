Muse’s Matt Bellamy is engaged to model Elle Evans — and her ring is picture perfect

This holiday season has been ripe with new engagements, and while we love a good Christmas-light-emblazoned proposal, we’re also partial to beachside surprises. Case in point: Muse singer Matt Bellamy proposed to model/actress Elle Evans on a recent couples vacay to Fiji, and it honestly couldn’t have been more picturesque.

Evans, who is best known for her appearance in Robin Thicke’s Blurred Lines music video. The model shared the news of her beachside engagement, which featured a sweet message of “congrats Matt and Elle” written in petals on the sand, surrounded by a heart made of coconuts.

“We are so happy to announce to the world that we are engaged!” the model shared, along with an image of the couple riding horseback along the beach and a snap of herself smiling in casual beach attire after she said yes. Bellamy, who was previously engaged to Kate Hudson (the two share a six-year-old son, Bingham Hawn “Bing” Bellamy), and the former Playboy playmate have been dating since 2015.

While a beachside proposal is undoubtedly #goals, it’s the ring itself that we literally cannot stop drooling over. The ring in question is a massive pear-shaped diamond set on a diamond pavé rose gold band. The 28-year-old’s iridescent silver mani completed the dazzling look. Gorgeous!

(Photo via Dave M. Benett/amfAR16/Dave Benett/WireImage)