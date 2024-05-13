Is it the end for Stanhope House? Vote Tuesday could decide fate of famed blues venue

Blues fans say it's a matter of music history.

Government officials say it's a matter of law.

The battle over Stanhope House, a storied blues venue in Sussex County where Muddy Waters, Willie Dixon, and Stevie Ray Vaughan played, could be decided Tuesday — when a vote could clear the way for the historic roadhouse to be demolished.

The Stanhope House in 2021. A vote on Tuesday night could clear the way for a redevelopment plan that would raze the club where legendary blues acts have played.

A redevelopment plan, to be voted on by Stanhope borough council, would open the way for the 230-year-old structure to be bulldozed. A five-story, 41-unit residential building with a first floor of storefronts would, according to current plans, take its place.

It could represent an economic opportunity for the Sussex County town. But blues fans are outraged that one of New Jersey's last authentic roadhouses — and an historic building to boot, dating back to 1794 — might be sacrificed to what they consider opportunistic developers and an acquisitive owner.

Why Stanhope House is on the block

"Stanhope without Stanhope House is a town without a heart," said R. Gregory Jones, an advocate for preservation.

But the issue, argued Mayor Eugene Wronko, is not what blues fans feel — or what town residents feel, or even what he personally feels — about a local landmark that many view fondly.

It's whether owner Jon Klein has the legal right to do what he wants with his own property. That's what the council is voting about on Tuesday, he said.

"Say there was a wonderful neighbor, and he lived there for a long time and everybody loved him, and he was known for having wonderful Christmas decorations every year," Wronko said. "Then all of a sudden he wanted to modify his home, or sell it. We couldn't tell him not to, as long as he's operating within the parameters of the borough, no matter how we feel about it emotionally."

Lee Rocker (center), formerly of the group Stray Cats, and his band play at the Stanhope House in 2007.

But is it, in fact, within the parameters of the borough's existing laws? Jones thinks not.

"Sure, a private owner can do what he wants within the law," he said. "But you can't just change the law for one lot and one owner, in this insanely dramatic way. That's what the town has been doing, going forward, with the development plan for this lot, by permitting an enormous five-story building that will tower over the village — which does not conform to the vision the town had for a village business district."

The venue has struggled in recent years

Stanhope House has had its struggles. Declining audiences in recent years, exacerbated by COVID, have hurt the business' bottom line. And the site itself has issues: problems with the roof, the basement, the sewage, the parking.

But Jones would place those issues squarely in the lap of Klein, who purchased the place more than a decade ago and has — so Jones and other preservationists claim — let it go downhill. The upkeep of the building, Jones said, was on Klein.

"When you buy an old building like this, you have a duty to maintain it as a responsible steward of its history," said Jones, a Hunterdon County resident and host of of WNTI's streaming music show The Buzzer, out of Centenary University in Hackettstown.

"You're getting the asset of it being a legendary place," Jones said. "And for that asset, you have a responsibility to be a steward of the property."

Some musicians, too, complained in recent years that they were being underpaid, and audiences overcharged. "When he [Klein] came to Stanhope, it all went downhill," posted one noted blues guitarist, Bob Lanza of Hunterdon County, on a "Save Stanhope" Facebook page.

From the archives: Stanhope House to reopen; historic roadhouse to rock again

"They torpedoed a fantastic reputation by burning bridges with the local music community," Jones said. "They've priced themselves below what they would need to attract good acts, and basically they've become a place where you've been warned not to go for the music you play."

It should be noted that major acts, such as Rusted Root, Ghostface Killah, and KRS-One, have still played Stanhope House in recent years — though many have not been blues bands, another fan complaint. (Full disclosure: this writer has played Stanhope House, but not under its present ownership).

"We kept our blues profile in here over the years, but we've learned that we have to have something more eclectic to keep the club going," Klein said in a 2020 interview in Music Xplorer.

Pivotal vote set for Tuesday

Klein did not respond to requests for comment. Neither did the six borough council members due to decide on the redevelopment plan, all of whom were contacted. Several weeks ago, in a vote to introduce the ordinance, four council members voted yes, one no and one abstained. (The mayor, who could cast a tie-breaking vote, has recused himself; he's worked for Stanhope House in the past, as has the one abstaining council member).

That vote could be a bellwether for what happens Tuesday.

If the yesses carry the day, it will be a devastating blow to the music world, said Cristy Benvenutti, president of the North Jersey Blues Society, based in Ringwood.

"It's a legendary music venue that has housed numerous musicians and artists over the past 50 years," Benvenutti said. "And it's also been a part of the Stanhope community for the past 230 years."

Stanhope House history: ghosts, celebrities, blues legends

Local blues legend Billy Hector at Stanhope House

The three-story structure on Main Street has been, over the centuries, a stage coach stop, a canal house, a post office, a brothel (allegedly) and a public meeting place.

Daniel Webster is said to have given a speech from the porch. Babe Ruth is said to have gambled there. It is said to have ghosts. Three of them, at least.

But what it has had, beyond question, are stars.

Charlie Musselwhite, John Lee Hooker, Koko Taylor, Buddy Guy, Paul Butterfield, Dr. John, Lonnie Mack, The Fabulous Thunderbirds, Albert Collins, Jon Prine, Taj Mahal and Richie Havens are just some of the big names that have appeared on its stage since it was transformed, in 1970, into a blues venue. With its retro look, tin ceiling tiles, and stained glass windows, it has the kind of authentic atmosphere that faux-juke joints like House of Blues can't hope to reproduce.

Klein —himself a musician — has said as much in the past. Bluesman Guitar Shorty, he said in the 2020 interview, jokingly asked if he should take off his shoes before entering Stanhope House. "Meaning that when you go to a great temple, out of respect, what do you do? You take off your shoes," Klein said. "So you know where I'm coming from, as far as how strong this place is, authentically, in blues music."

A developer in the picture

Stanhope House has not, however, been declared an historic landmark, as of now. "An application has been submitted for historic status, to the state of New Jersey," Benvenutti said.

But neither, Jones notes, has it been condemned — even with the problems that people cite as reasons for its non-viability.

"The argument is that it's decrepit, it can't be fixed," Jones said. "But if it was truly decrepit, it would be condemned. No one is going on record as saying they need to condemn the place." Any 230-year-old building, he said, would have foreseeable wear-and-tear.

The building was evaluated within the last year by the borough's land use board. "They determined that, based on its condition, it meets the state's criteria for redevelopment," Mayor Wronko said.

The Stanhope House in 2012. The club has struggled in recent years, and the building needs repair. But preservationists argue it could be a "dream shot" for the village, if run successfully.

The real story here, according to Jones, is that Klein's BGK Realty Group purchased the place for $535,000 — a song — in 2011, in the wake of a legal battle by previous owners, was unable to make it pay, then tried to sell it at a price too high for the market: $1.7 million. When there were no takers, he partnered with a developer instead.

There is a developer in the picture, Mayor Wronko confirmed. He doesn't — being recused — know who it is, he said. It appears to be De Mattheis Real Estate in Verona, according to Jones, who cited documents obtained through a state Open Public Records Act request. De Mattheis could not be reached for comment.

Bottom line, the borough council doesn't have a dog in this fight, Wronko insists.

"As a governing body, we have to be objective," Wronko said. No one in the government, he said, has been pushing for the redevelopment project. Many have strong feelings of affection for Stanhope House.

"But we all live here, and if there's an opportunity that makes sense we're going to listen to it," he said. "Because the more ratables we bring in, it lessens the burden on homeowners."

Competing visions for the village

The town, Jones argued, may not be so disinterested. It has eased the way for redevelopment, by stretching the definition of "village business district," which is what the current zoning calls for, to accommodate apartments, he said. The first-floor shops, he argues, are just window-dressing. "It's a loin-cloth," he said.

Wronko said the the development plan is entirely with the parameters of what the zone calls for. "No one is trying to skirt anything, or grease the wheels," he said.

Clearly, the redevelopment plan is not good news for Stanhope House. Is it good news for Stanhope?

No, Jones would argue. Apartments are not promising ratables, he said. As a matter of fact, they're liable to cost the town money. Apartments mean kids, which means schools, which means teachers, staff, infrastructure. "Every schoolkid that comes out of a building costs Stanhope borough $24,000," he said.

What would be a great ratable for the town, he said, is Stanhope House itself. If it was run right.

"If you're trying to build an historic village, one that's filled with antiques stores, a village business district, what would be better than an historic tavern where people can come, maybe at lunch, and then at 10 o'clock for a blues band?" he said. "It's like a dream shot for a village business district."

