Emma Watson reacts to 'Harry Potter' reunion special mistakenly identifying Emma Roberts photo as her

Emma Watson was amused that Emma Roberts had been mistaken for her. (Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Emma Watson also noticed that mix-up in the HBO Max reunion special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.

The actress, who played Hermione Granger in all eight films in the franchise, responded by posting the image that had been mistakenly identified as her in her younger years. "I was NOT this cute, @emmaroberts," she captioned it. She added a laughing emoji and the hashtag #emmasistersforever.

The photo, of course, is one that Roberts posted in February 2012, noting her Minnie Mouse ears.

After fans noticed the error and called it out on social media, producers corrected it. "Well spotted Harry Potter fans!" they told Entertainment Weekly in a statement. "You brought an editing mistake of a mislabeled photograph to our attention. New version up shortly."

While Roberts, 30, was not a part of the films about J.K. Rowling's phenomenally popular boy wizard, she has encountered 31-year-old Watson over the years. And both appeared in their first films in 2001: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone for Watson, and the Johnny Depp-Penelope Cruz drama Blow for Roberts.

Emma Roberts and Emma Watson, pictured here in 2007, have both worked in the entertainment industry since they were kids. (Photo: Jo Hale/ Getty Images)

Watson, who's gone on to play other iconic characters, such as Belle in the 2017 live-action version of Beauty and the Beast and Meg March in a new version of Little Women in 2019, revealed during the reunion that she had had a crush on Tom Felton, the actor who played Harry's nemesis, while making the blockbusters. And it was all because of something she saw him do as part of his on-set schooling.

"The assignment that had been given was to draw what you thought God looked like, and Tom had drawn a girl with a backward cap on a skateboard," Watson said. "And I just don't know how to say it — I just fell in love with him."