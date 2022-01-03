Harry Potter reunion special mixes up Emma Watson and Emma Roberts: 'How did this happen?'

Looks like Doctor Strange isn't the only magical maestro to seriously mix-up a spell. The makers of HBO Max's hit reunion special, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, accidentally swapped in a childhood photo of Emma Roberts for franchise star Emma Watson. And it took a hardcore Harry Potter fan to spot the mistake on-air and bring it to public attention via Twitter. "That's literally Emma Roberts not Emma Watson," the Hogwarts-ready viewer wrote of the accidental flashback to the wrong Emma.

Not surprisingly, the Twitter dunking started almost immediately, especially when additional fans noted that the producers also mixed up the twin actors who played the Weasley twins, James and Oliver Phelps.

To their credit, the makers of Return to Hogwarts have since 'fessed up to their Emma error. In a statement provided to Entertainment Weekly, they credited fans with completing the homework they clearly forgot to do. "Well spotted Harry Potter fans! You brought an editing mistake of a mislabeled photograph to our attention. New version up shortly."

True to their word, the version of the reunion special that's streaming now features a new childhood photo that's most definitely of Emma Watson and not Emma Roberts. And, for the record, the Phelps twins are also correctly identified in the latest cut. Here's hoping the producers hid the original error-filled Return to Hogwarts special in the Chamber of Secrets.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is currently streaming on HBO Max