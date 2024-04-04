Emma Roberts Explains Why Kissing Kim Kardashian Made The Reality Star Laugh

Emma Roberts said that kissing Kim Kardashian in “American Horror Story” was “another day at the office” ― but a funny one. (Watch the video below.)

“We kissed and they said ‘cut,’ and Kim looked at me and started laughing. And I was like, ‘What?’ and I just had her gloss all over my face,” Roberts said on Wednesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show.”

“So we had to do major cleanup in between every take because she has the most perfect glossed lips, obviously. And it was everywhere.”

The actors’ steamy smooch was briefly shown in a trailer released last month for “AHS: Delicate Part Two,” prompting media buzz.

Emma Roberts, left, and Kim Kardashian kiss in "American Horror Story: Delicate Part Two." American Horror Story

“Seeing it, it looked so intense, but meanwhile we were laughing,” Roberts assured late night host Jimmy Fallon.

In the horror series, Kardashian plays an aggressive publicist who exhorts Roberts’ actor character to chase fame at all cost. The reality icon even slaps her to stoke her ambition.

The “Madame Web” actor told “Extra” in January that Kardashian is a “pro” on set.

“She’s one of the most prepared people I’ve ever worked with and she’s just chill,” Roberts said. “I love her so much.”

The first five “AHS” episodes of the season aired last year, and the scary series resumed Wednesday on FX.

Fast-forward to 3:30 for Roberts’ kiss-and-tell:

