Emilia Clarke is 'sick and tired' of being asked about her 'Game of Thrones' nude scenes

Emilia Clarke, at the 2019 Time 100 Gala in April, says doing a "minimal amount" of character-driven nudity on "Game of Thrones" has made her "pigeonholed for life." (Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Emilia Clarke is done talking about the nude scenes she did on Game of Thrones.

Viewers will recall that the actress, who played Daenerys in the HBO show, took off her clothes more than once over its eight seasons, and while it had been a while since a scene called for her to do nudity, she says she’s still asked about it all the time — and hates it.

During the Hollywood Reporter’s TV Drama Actress Roundtable, Clarke was asked about turning down Fifty Shades of Grey and whether she did so because she didn’t want to do the nude scenes (which Dakota Johnston went on to do in all three movies). While she called director Sam Taylor-Johnson “a magician,” she acknowledged that the nudity was the main factor.

“The last time that I was naked on camera on [Game of Thrones] was a long time ago, and yet it is the only question that I ever get asked because I am a woman,” Clarke said. “It's annoying as hell and I'm sick and tired of it because I did it for the character — I didn't do it so some guy could check out my t*ts, for God's sake.”

She said when she was offered 2015’s Fifty Shades, “I was like, ‘I can't.’”

Clarke went on to say, “I did a minimal amount” of nudity “on [GOT] and I'm pigeonholed for life, so me saying yes to that, where the entire thing is about sensuality and sex and being naked and all of that stuff, I was just like, no way am I going to voluntarily walk into that situation and then never be able to look someone in the eye and be like, 'No, you can't keep asking me this question.'“

Clarke has long been addressing the nude scenes, which began out of the game in Season one, including in a 2015 Instagram post.

She said, “In drama, if a nude scene forwards a story or is shot in a way that adds insight into characters, I’m perfectly fine with it.” She said the scenes in GOT, then in its fifth season, made sense for her character and the storyline, and in instances where she felt they didn’t, she discussed it with a director on how to make it “more subtle. In either case, like a good Mother of Dragons, I’m always in control.”

In 2017, Clarke told Harper’s Bazaar that she was “starting to get really annoyed about” questions regarding her nude scenes. “People say, ‘Oh, yeah, all the porn sites went down when Game of Thrones came back on.’” (Her sex scenes appeared on porn sites.)

And in March, prior to the show wrapping up for good, Clarke told the U.K. tabloid The Sun, “I get a lot of crap for having done nude scenes and sex scenes. That, in itself, is so anti-feminist. Women hating on other women is just the problem. That’s upsetting.”

Further, “There’s not one part of the show that I would go back and redo,” she said. “People ask me the nudity question all the time. But the short answer is no, I would never change anything. You had to see those sex scenes, as they couldn’t just be explained.”

