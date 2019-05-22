Wendy Williams's teen son arrested for hitting his dad during late-night fight over divorce: report

Things are not calming down for Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter despite their impending divorce.

Police were called to a New Jersey parking lot after midnight Wednesday morning to break up a physical altercation between Hunter and the couple’s only son, Kevin Jr., 18, TMZ reports. The teen was arrested for assault.

Cops confirmed "an incident" between the Kevins to the website, but it doesn’t seem there will be charges forthcoming because Hunter told TMZ he “will not be pursuing this matter legally.”

He added, “I love my son very much” and said cryptically, “Things are not always how they appear."

The website says that the incident took place during a late-night trip to a store near the Jersey home that the Hunter clan shared pre-split. The men reportedly started arguing over Hunter’s demand for spousal support from the Wendy Williams Show host. Hunter, who was Williams’s manager and an executive producer on her show, supposedly told his son that Williams was “brainwashing” him.

Things got nasty — Hunter put his son in a headlock and Kevin Jr. punched his father in the nose to break free, according to the story.

A source later told TMZ that during the dispute Hunter told his son he had to make his own way in life and stop taking Williams’s handouts.

Williams does not currently have a personal publicist for comment. A rep for the Wendy Williams Show has not responded to our email.

Things for the Williams-Hunter family have been a “hot topic” for a while now. She took leave from her daytime talk show earlier this year — and struggled with addiction, moving into a sober house. While she claimed things were fine in her marriage, Hunter reportedly fathered a child with his longtime mistress. Williams filed for divorce soon after — in early April.

While acknowledging the split on her show, Williams said hat she has “a whole new life that I planned for myself and my son” now that her marriage is over.

And before her split, she admitted that her family troubles ran deep. In her 2004 memoir Wendy's Got the Heat, Williams talked about catching Hunter having an affair just months after Kevin Jr. was born in 2001.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.