Did Elon Musk and Grimes's newborn son just join Pilot Inspektor, Blue Ivy and others on the list of celeb kids with unusual names?

We’ll always remember the day X Æ A-12 came into our lives.

Tesla’s Elon Musk announced the name is the one he and girlfriend Grimes (real name: Claire Boucher) chose for their newborn son. It was one of several messages Musk shared about his family on a big day and given in response to a direct question on the subject.

We need the name we literally need it https://t.co/ZnhOxf3vfn — Colombiana (@priscillabanana) May 5, 2020

X Æ A-12 Musk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

He also reassured fans that Grimes and baby were “all good,” and he shared two photos of his son.

The internet quickly took Musk’s baby name answer and ran with it making X Æ A-12 one of the top Twitter trends on Tuesday.

X Æ A-12 playing with his classmates at school pic.twitter.com/VeNGOQDizv — Manila Clams (@ab609x) May 5, 2020

the doctor walking into Grimes’ delivery room as she gives birth to X Æ A-12 pic.twitter.com/sRHZFv2XOx — jake faris (@fake_jaris) May 5, 2020

I get that Elon Musk and Grimes were trying to be eDgY and shocking with their baby name, but imagine how much more shocking it would be if they named their baby "jeff" — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) May 5, 2020

Love the name, @elonmusk you made a little king, sending love, health & best wishes to you both. 👑♥️⚔️🤍💝 @Grimezsz pic.twitter.com/zyHtJGItUe — Stacey (@StaceyR28715306) May 5, 2020

Users on a Reddit thread and elsewhere surmised that X is related to Musk’s brand or even the Bible. They guessed the new baby will be called Ash, because that’s the name of the symbol Æ in Old English. Grimes actually had a song titled “4ÆM” on her 2020 Miss Anthropocene album, and someone suggested the track was a dedication, “for Ash Musk.”

Theory: this is true and the baby will be called Ash (representing the world tree of Norse mythology perhaps?). The song 4ÆM on Grimes’ new album is a coded dedication to their son. 4ÆM = ‘For Ash Musk’ — Tanisha (@VivaTanisha) May 5, 2020

Others theorized that the A-12 part of the moniker could be a stand in for Archangel, the CIA’s internal codename for the A-12 aircraft. Musk liked someone’s guess that Archangel was involved.

Yahoo Entertainment has reached out to representatives for both Musk and Grimes for clarification.

If, in fact, X Æ A-12 is actually the little guy’s name, it’s taking unusual celebrity baby monikers to a whole other level. Uniquely named celebrity children such as Jason Lee’s son Pilot Inspektor, Beyoncé and Jay Z’s daughter Blue Ivy, and Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden’s baby girl Raddix have got nothing on baby Musk.

The tot is the tech entrepreneur and Grimes’s first together, after the two got together in early 2018. Musk has five teenage sons — Xavier; Griffin; Damian; Saxon; and Kai — from his marriage to author Justine Wilson.

