Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin on the hardest part of marriage: 'There's a lot of things that I need to work on'

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s short marriage hasn’t always been easy, by their own accounts.

In the first episode of their new series on Facebook Watch, appropriately called The Biebers on Watch, the “Intentions” singer and Baldwin, his wife since late 2018, reflected on their first 20 months of marriage.

“There’s a lot of things that I need to work on — forgiveness things, jealousy things insecurities... that I didn’t even realize I had until I chose to spend my life with you,” Bieber said after his wife asked him about the hardest thing about their union. “I realized that there were a lot of blind spots in my life that I didn’t realize that I had… that was really hard to work through those things... I feel now that I’ve worked through a lot of that stuff, you and I are closer than ever.”

The two agreed on that last point.

During a fishing trip near their home in Toronto, they also discussed the best parts of being married.

Baldwin said it was “the companionship.”

“The more that you work on it and you fight for it to be solid…. ” she said. “It takes a lot of work, wouldn’t you say?”

Bieber did agree.

“We've had to work hard on our relationship,” Baldwin said, “and I think that that pays off in a way where you just become so connected to each other and so close and so just solid with each other. And, I mean, obviously, you’re my best friend, so I think that’s the best payoff, is you get to have a best friend that you get to do everything with. It’s cool.”

The music star said the same.

“I think the security marriage gives you is that you make a covenant before God to love that person for better or for worse, in sickness or in health, which is something that you’ve done amazing for me,” he said. “You were there when I was really struggling, and I’m in a season where I feel like I’m in the best place I’ve ever been. You and I are the closest we’ve ever been.”

The newlyweds even discussed the period in 2016 that they spent apart after a breakup. They originally began dating in late 2014, broke up two years later and reunited just three months before marrying in 2018.

Baldwin was glad that she’d taken time to herself instead of jumping into another relationship.

Bieber thought it was an important break, too.

“There was a lot of forgiveness that you needed to, you know, have towards me and vice versa,” he said. “You know, we both had made mistakes and, you know, I think when we understand how much God’s forgiven us and given us grace, it gives us the ability to give each other grace.”

The couple are expected to appear on 11 more episodes of their show, with new episodes arriving on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

