Elliot Page shares shirtless poolside photo: 'First swim trunks'

Taryn Ryder
·Writer, Yahoo Entertainment
·2 min read
Elliot Page is ready for summer — and he looks happier than ever.

In an Instagram photo posted on Monday, the actor beamed shirtless by a pool as he wore his "first" pair of swim trunks. Page, who came out as transgender in December, included the hashtags "transjoy" and "transisbeautiful."

The Umbrella Academy star, 34, was flooded with positive comments from his famous friends.

"Hot," Miley Cyrus wrote with a heart.

"You look amazing," Nina Dobrev said, adding, "And most of all happy."

"Dude I see why you crushed me on that workout!" Page's co-star, Justin Cornwell, shared.

"Okkk summer ready," Umbrella Academy star Justin Min wrote.

Page recently opened up to Oprah Winfrey on AppleTV+'s The Oprah Conversation about feeling "comfortable in my body for probably the first time." The Juno star discussed having top surgery, a procedure to remove breast tissue, which he said has given him "euphoria in my body." Page added he's finally able to "look at myself in the mirror and feel good about what I see."

"I wanted to share with people just how much it has changed my life," he told Winfrey. "Not only has it been life-changing for me, I do believe it's life-saving — and it's the case for so many people. And because there's such an attack on trans health care right now, when already there's such lack of access or trans people who don't even want to go to the doctor. What you are hearing from certain lawmakers are actual complete and utter — they're lies."

Page continued, "The reality of the health care is that it's supported by medical institutions and it saves lives. If you are going to do this and if you are also not going to allow trans kids to play sports, children will die and it really is that simple."

When asked what he finds the most joy in these days, Page said it's "getting out of the shower and the towel's around your waist and you're looking at yourself in the mirror and you're just like: There. I. Am. I'm not having the moment where I'm panicked... It's being able to touch my chest and feel comfortable in my body for probably the first time." 

