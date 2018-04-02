Elizabeth Hurley selfies with nephew Miles on Easter: 'He's alive and we're thankful for that'

Elizabeth Hurley was feeling especially thankful on Easter.

The Royals actress, 52, spent the holiday with a crew including her 21-year-old nephew Miles Hurley, who was a stabbing victim on March 8. Needless to say, she was thankful he’s alive and gave him a little nuzzle. However, Elizabeth, who was sporting bunny ears for her celebration, noted that his recovery is ongoing. In fact, his wound is “still oozing blood” nearly a month later.

Story Continues





Miles, a model, was attacked in West London. The incident reportedly started when he and a friend were driving and made contact with another car, and there was a dispute. When he and the friend parked, the occupants of the other car approached them and stabbed them multiple times. Miles lost more than 4 pints of blood, and the deepest wound just missed severing his spine. The attackers have not been found.

On March 23, he shared a photo in which he was going on his first walk in two weeks. He said he was in R&R mode.





Elizabeth, who shared a gruesome photo of Miles’s wound in hopes of finding his attackers, is close with her older sister Kate’s son, who’s found success in the modeling industry. He’s appeared in campaigns for Roberto Cavalli, Calvin Klein, and Dolce & Gabbana.





