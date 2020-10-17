Elizabeth Hurley, 55, celebrates fall in pants-free photo: 'Cold weather is coming'

Elizabeth Hurley is loving sweater weather.

The actress and swimwear entrepreneur, 55, took to Instagram on Saturday to share intimate photos of herself curled up on a windowsill in Latvia. Dressed in a fuzzy, cream-colored turtleneck sweater and no pants, Hurley smiled for the camera.

“Perched on my window sill in glorious Riga,” she wrote. “Week two of shooting my new movie The Piper. #coldweatheriscoming”

While Hurley looked upbeat in the photos, the actress has dealt with heavy issues this year. She recently opened up about her ex Steve Bing, who died by suicide in June at the age of 55.

Calling Bing "a philanthropist at heart" whom she loved "very much," Hurley said she wants him to be remembered as someone who helped others. "He was a good man. He gave to so many good causes," she told Extra. "He was a philanthropist at heart and when we were together, which was a very long time ago, more than 18 years ago, I loved him very much. So I really hope people will retain fond memories of him."

This summer, Hurley also recalled their time together as “very happy” on Instagram. “I’m posting these pictures because although we went through some tough times, it’s the good, wonderful memories of a sweet, kind man that matter,” she captioned the June set.

Hurley went on to reveal that two had forged a friendship in the last year, bonded together by love for their son Damian Hurley. “We last spoke on our son’s 18th birthday,” she wrote. “This is devastating news and I thank everyone for their lovely messages.”

Damian is currently following in the footsteps of his mother and forging a highly successful modeling career.

Despite the years of high-profile relationships like those with Bing and Hugh Grant, Hurley said she’s not averse to falling in love again.

“I'd definitely be open to the idea of being loved, loving someone, having someone fantastic in my life and sharing it,” she told Tatler in February. “I don't know if marriage comes into that to be honest, because I'm not going to have more children, and I don't need anyone to pay my bills or give me a roof over my head. But I would like someone for companionship, fun.”

