Dylan Mulvaney Dreams Of Making A Trans ‘Legally Blonde’: “I Wanna Play Elle Woods”

Dylan Mulvaney is dreaming big, and one of the characters she would like to play is Elle Woods from Legally Blonde.

In a recent interview, the singer and actress said that her dream theater role was to play Glinda in Wicked, but her “dream dream” was to portray the Harvard Law School student that Reese Witherspoon famously played in the 2001 film.

“My dream though is to do a trans Legally Blonde,” Mulvaney said in an interview with IMDb during SXSW. “I wanna play Elle Woods and have maybe a trans Emmett and a trans Paulette. And I think what’s so cool about plugging trans people into existing stories is it inherently changes what the topic is, but in a way that you don’t actually have to do much to the script because it becomes something different — but actually, I think it makes it even more powerful.”

Legally Blonde is based on Amanda Brown’s novel of the same name. Karen McCullah Lutz and Kirsten Smith wrote the film adaptation, which was directed by Robert Luketic. The cast of the film also includes Luke Wilson as Emmett Richmond, Jennifer Coolidge as Paulette Bonafonté, Selma Blair, Matthew Davis, Victor Garber, Holland Taylor, Ali Larter, Linda Cardellini, Raquel Welch, and many more.

The film would go on to get a sequel in 2003, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, which follows Elle Woods to D.C. A third installment has been in development with no release date yet.

A Broadway musical was produced in 2007 with music and lyrics by Nell Benjamin and Laurence O’Keefe. The musical ran through 2008 on Broadway, with a tour of the production closing in 2011.

