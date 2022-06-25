Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson shares shredded Instagram selfie: 'I’ve always been crazy, but it’s kept me from going insane'

Dwayne Johnson posted a ripped gym selfie on Instagram. (Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

What motivates Dwayne Johnson to finish his workouts? The actor says it’s because his ancestors are always watching.

On Saturday, The Rock posted an Instagram inside a gym, flexing hard for the camera. He captioned the photo “1 day. 2 workouts. HAWAII. I trained early this morning and had to cut the final 45 min of my workout to get back to the hotel for my meetings and work. It really gnawed the f**k outta me that I didn’t finish my training."

He added that after he wrapped work, he returned to the gym to "finish" what he had started.

“I know it sounds nuts, but being back home in Hawaii, always strikes a different emotional chord with me," he noted. "I grew up on this island, my family struggled on this island. Makes me smile because in a way, it’s my accountability to their struggle."

The former professional wrestler continued, “Our ancestors are always watching, so as long I have a heartbeat and two capable hands — we handle business and finish the job."

"‘I’ve always been crazy, but it’s kept me from going insane,’” he concluded, adding the hashtags "warriormana," "finishthejob." He also tagged the business Iron Hawaiian Fitness in the post.

The post has almost 1.5 million likes and thousands of comments from Johnson’s followers. Stuntman Tanoai Reed commented, “That's my uso! Always finish everything strong no matter what!”

The Young Rock narrator has frequently shared photos of his toned body with social media, but has admitted that getting into that kind of shape takes a lot of hard work.

In 2021, the actor shared a behind-the-scenes photo from his upcoming film, Black Adam.

In the caption, he wrote, “This is the final week of production and the hard work with my training, diet and conditioning has been relentless — hardest of my career because I’ve had to maintain this physical look for months and had to peak in my final week — but our collective goal is to raise the bar with BLACK ADAM.”

The father of three may be shredded — but he has also talked about not having “perfect” abs.

In a 2021 interview with Wired, the Jungle Cruise star shared, “A lot of people don't know [is that] I tore in a wrestling match. I tore the top of my quad off my pelvis... and what that did, it caused a chain reaction and it tore my abdomen wall. So then... I had to do a triple hernia emergency surgery. I had a tear, tear and a tear. So, they're not like perfect abs!"