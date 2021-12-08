Dwayne Johnson shocks Make-A-Wish recipient with his People’s Champion Award

The People’s Choice Awards ended on a touching moment as Dwayne Johnson gave his award to a very special guest. Johnson, who already received People’s Movie Star and Comedy Movie Star awards earlier in the night, bestowed his People’s Champion Award to a Make-A-Wish recipient, Shuchana, a survivor of cancer.

"I want to tell you just how much you've inspired me and everyone around you and certainly everyone here," Johnson said. "But I want to give you this because you represent everything that it means to be a People's Champion so this is for you."

Johnson has been involved with Make-A-Wish for two decades, but this was one of the biggest platforms in which he made his alliance known. As for the recipient, who already was granted the greatest gift of all – remission from her disease — she couldn’t have been more surprised.

"I didn't expect this at all but I mean, just thank you to Make-A-Wish in general," Shushana said. "I just never expected that something this big could happen. This is crazy. I never thought just from being sick that it could end up in this. Thank you so much to you and to Make-A-Wish."

Omgzzzzzzzzzzzzz Dwayne Johnson gave his award to the lady(Make a Wish)...Dwayne you are inspiration. How perfect can you be...Your heart is pure #PeoplesChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/aZhrHBaJnn — Eunice Mernice (@sheneildis) December 8, 2021

Man, I just watched @TheRock on The Peoples Choice Awards and I was truly inspired. I’m not an emotional person but that Make A Wish got me. — El Cabrito (@caballero_eddie) December 8, 2021

.@TheRock is the true MVP of the #PeoplesChoiceAwards for giving his award away to the girl who won make a wish to be at the show. He believes she’s the real peoples champion and was more deserving of it. He’s a true icon. This is how all people should act towards each other. ❤️ — Taylor Davis (@TaMaDa1995) December 8, 2021

The resonance on social media was heartwarming as viewers celebrated the kind deed. Johnson has been in the headlines for his charity before. Recently he gave his truck to a Navy veteran who needed a car. And he has worked with Make-A-Wish for many years.

"One of my favorite quotes that I heard when I was 15 years old, and I never forgot it," Johnson said, "It's nice to be important, but it's more important to be nice. Thank you, guys."

Here's the complete list of winners:

THE MOVIE OF 2021

Black Widow

THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2021

Free Guy

THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2021

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2021

Cruella

THE FAMILY MOVIE OF 2021

Luca

THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2021

Dwayne Johnson

THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2021

Scarlett Johansson

THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2021

Kevin Hart

THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2021

Dwayne Johnson

THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2021

Simu Liu

THE SHOW OF 2021

Loki

THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2021

Grey's Anatomy

THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2021

Never Have I Ever

THE REALITY SHOW OF 2021

Keeping Up With the Kardashians

THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2021

The Voice

THE MALE TV STAR OF 2021

Tom Hiddleston

THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2021

Ellen Pompeo

THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2021

Chase Stokes

THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2021

Selena Gomez

THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2021

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2021

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2021

JoJo Siwa

THE REALITY TV STAR OF 2021

Khloé Kardashian

THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2021

Squid Game

THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2021

Lucifer

THE MALE ARTIST OF 2021

Lil Nas X

THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2021

Adele

THE GROUP OF 2021

BTS

THE SONG OF 2021

"Butter"

THE ALBUM OF 2021

Sour

THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2021

Blake Shelton

THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2021

Bad Bunny

THE NEW ARTIST OF 2021

Olivia Rodrigo

THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2021

"Butter"

THE COLLABORATION SONG OF 2021

STAY

THE SOCIAL STAR OF 2021

Britney Spears

THE POP SPECIAL OF 2021

Friends: The Reunion

THE COMEDY ACT OF 2021

Chelsea Handler: Vaccinated and Horny Tour

THE GAME CHANGER OF 2021

Simone Biles

THE POP PODCAST OF 2021

Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain

The People's Choice Awards aired Tuesday at 9 p.m. on NBC.

