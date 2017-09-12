Tyrese Gibson speeds toward new 'Fast & Furious' feud with Dwayne Johnson

In August 2016, a whirlwind of headlines were created when Fate of the Furious star Dwayne Johnson wrote a cryptic Instagram post calling one of his male co-stars a “candy ass.” In time we would learn that he was none-too-pleased with his costar, Vin Diesel. Finally, after months of drama, Johnson and Diesel appeared to squash their beef, as they’re both set to appear in the upcoming ninth installment of the action franchise.

However, it would appear that a new feud is blossoming between Johnson and Tyrese Gibson. It started on September 10 when Johnson posted on Instagram about some deals he was finalizing.

Gibson, clearly thinking one of those deals was for a Fast & Furious spinoff featuring Johnson’s character, Hobbs, went off in the comment section. He wrote, in part, “If you move forward with that #Hobbs movie, you will have purposely ignored the heart-to-heart moment we had in my [trailer].”

Gibson wasn’t done there, however. He then took to Instagram with a long rant.

It appears that Gibson is open to meeting up with Johnson to talk it out, though, posting on September 12 a simpler message.

Check out Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus enjoying a weekend of dates:

Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: