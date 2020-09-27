Dwayne Johnson backs Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in first ever presidential endorsement: 'Best choice to lead our country'

On Sunday Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson told fans he's endorsing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for the 2020 election. (Photo: Steve Dietl/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

The 2020 presidential election is heating up, and Dwayne Johnson is picking sides. On Sunday, the actor and former pro wrestler made what he called his “first ever (public) presidential endorsement” by announcing his support for former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris. The pair will challenge President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence on Election Day, Nov. 3.

Johnson — who has fielded calls from fans to make his own White House bid — acknowledged his complicated voting record in an Instagram post announcing the endorsement.

“As a political independent and centrist for many years, I’ve voted for Democrats in the past and as well as Republican,” the upcoming Black Adam star shared, adding in an accompanying video that he’s “got friends in all parties.”

This time around, he’s going Democrat, calling Biden and Harris the “best choice to lead our country.”

The video goes on to include Johnson having a Zoom conversation with the two candidates. Biden greets the actor as “DJ,” while Harris tells the star she’s a fan of Jumanji and the Fast and the Furious films.

In return, the 48-year-old praises Biden for leading “in my opinion, with great compassion, and heart, and drive, but also soul. He considers the “smart, tough” Harris, meanwhile, to be a “certified badass.”

During the conversation, Johnson pressed the pair on how they’d earn the respect of their fellow Americans. Biden vowed to take responsibility, tell the truth and have an administration that is “going to look like America” and “be representative of all of America.”

“You cannot have trust if you don’t have truth,” added Harris.

Johnson ended his video by reiterating the importance of “progress through humanity, progress through decency.”

In his Instagram caption, he wrote, “Progress takes courage, humanity, empathy, strength, grit, kindness and respect. Being KIND & RESPECTFUL to one another will always matter ... Now we must ALL VOTE.”

Johnson’s rare endorsement comes a week after the singer Pink caused a stir with her Biden-Harris T-shirt.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: