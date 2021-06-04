Drake Bell, of Nickelodeon's 'Drake & Josh,' charged with crimes against a child

Drake Bell poses for a mugshot on June 3, 2021. (Photo: Cuyahoga County Jail)

Jared Drake Bell is facing serious legal trouble in Ohio. The Drake & Josh star, who played Drake on the hit Nickelodeon show, has been charged with attempted endangering children and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

Bell, 34, appeared in Cuyahoga County Court on Thursday where he pleaded not guilty to both charges. The actor posted a $2,500 bond and was released — after smirking in his mugshot. Bell was ordered not to have contact with his alleged victim and he agreed.

The alleged incident occurred on December 1, 2017. It's the same day Bell, who also goes by Drake Campana, was scheduled to play Cleveland's The Odeon Concert Club.

Just Announced: Cleveland, OH - Dec 1 at The Odeon Concert Club https://t.co/KVB5GfvB1g — Drake Campana 🇲🇽 (@DrakeBell) October 19, 2017

According to Fox 8 News, Bell is accused of engaging in an inappropriate chat with the victim that was sexual in nature at times. Other details are unclear at this time.

Yahoo Entertainment reached out to a rep for Bell, but did not immediately receive a response.

A pretrial hearing has been scheduled for June 23.

