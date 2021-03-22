Dr. Oz faces backlash ahead of 'Jeopardy' gig, called a 'disgrace' to Alex Trebek's legacy

Dr. Mehmet Oz begins his two-week Jeopardy! hosting stint on Monday and fans are still upset after teaser is released. (Photo: Getty Images)

Dr. Mehmet Oz begins his controversial Jeopardy! stint tonight, and if Monday's teaser is any indication, social media isn't going to be a warm place for the media personality.

It was revealed in February that Oz, who rose to fame as a health expert on The Oprah Winfrey Show, was added to the roster of guest hosts following Alex Trebek's death. The announcement was immediately met with criticism from fans and former contestants given the doctor's divisive nature, with many pointing out his history of peddling "baseless" and "wrong" medical advice on television. That narrative resurfaced on Monday after the official Jeopardy! account tweeted a preview of Oz's monologue.

"It is such an honor to be a guest host," Oz begins. "I was fortunate to become friends with Alex and visited him and this show as often as I could. One of my favorite memories was of Alex showing me with immense pride, a room full of letters of support and love for him from you, the fans."

New episodes of Jeopardy! continue this week with guest host @DrOz! pic.twitter.com/9pRYevhjZA — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) March 22, 2021

That love wasn't reciprocated in Oz's direction. The clip has been viewed more than a million times with Jeopardy! fans upset over The Dr. Oz Show host's involvement in a game show about, you know, facts.

Oz was labeled a "snake oil salesman," a term which has followed him ever since he was grilled on Capitol Hill in 2014 for peddling "magic weight-loss" cures on his show. ("I actually do personally believe in the items I talk about in the show. I passionately study them. I recognize that often times they don’t have the scientific muster to present as fact," Oz told members of a Senate panel at one point.)

Any contestant who puts as their final jeopardy question answer “Why is Jeopardy being hosted by a snake oil salesman?” will get my undying respect — Kevin Collins (@kwcollins) March 22, 2021

Dr. Oz, a verified snake oil salesman, having even one second at this host spot is a disgrace to Alex and his legacy. — PoliTimo (@politimo_) March 22, 2021

Dr. Oz hosting @Jeopardy this week....



......I'll save myself from being subjected to a lying, snake oil salesman. https://t.co/CS74SLMUgJ — Gabby Pink 🇺🇸 (@GabbyPink4) March 22, 2021

Dr. Oz is a charlatan—a snake oil salesman, pure and simple. He puts people in danger and profits by putting people in danger. For @Jeopardy to allow him to host is for Jeopardy to host a parasite. Boycott the Dr. Oz episodes. #Jeopardy #DrOz #TV — Bret Gammons Atwood #BlackLivesMatter (@bretgammons) March 22, 2021

Many loyalists called Oz's hosting gig a "disgrace" to Trebek's legacy and called for viewers to boycott the show for two weeks.

I guess @Jeopardy just wants to disgrace the legacy of Alex Trebek, there's no reason to bring "Dr." Oz on a host. — Nathan (@TheNathonian) March 22, 2021

You disgrace Trebek by letting "Dr." Oz host. Absolutely shameful — Izzie || screaming about SBSDW era (@goshdarnit_Cas) March 22, 2021

You don’t even have to bring up Dr Oz’s stints on Fox News re: Covid. For years prior to that he promoted faith healing, psychic mediums, and homeopathic quackery. @Jeopardy is a show firmly based on facts. It’s a disgrace to Alex to have that disingenuous nut host the show. — TW (@TWEsq) March 22, 2021

Having Dr. Oz on the show is a disgrace to Alex Trebek. — Scott wears a mask for his neighbors. (@ScottBeeler) March 22, 2021

Boycott jeopardy. Dr Oz is a fraud and a snake oil salesman. https://t.co/y5VS8t25Pb — Andrew “The Rock Dawg” Davis (@therockdawg) March 22, 2021

Yeah, overall the feedback was not positive.

Speaking as a Jeopardy fan who was actually hit by a car while crossing a street I could not agree more. — Patrick Donovan (@PatrickTDonovan) March 22, 2021

I hear that after each Dr. Oz episode of @Jeopardy for the next 2 weeks, there'll be a rebuttal show with experts from CDC, FTC, FDA, AMA, Red Cross, et al. — Stuart Elliott (@stuartenyt) March 22, 2021

“Half of Dr. Oz’s medical advice is baseless or wrong, study says”https://t.co/0I30qrSe3W https://t.co/0Fkmpxu5er — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 22, 2021

I'll never forgive Oprah for Dr. Phil and Dr. Oz — Trey (@treydayway) March 22, 2021

Dr. Oz spreads dangerous medical misinformation for profit. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 22, 2021

Oz has not responded to the most recent criticism.

