Thomas Middleditch's 'Silicon Valley' co-star reacts to sexual misconduct allegations: 'Tried to warn you all'

Thomas Middleditch's former co-star, Alice Wetterlund, isn't surprised by a report claiming he groped two women. Wetterlund, who appeared alongside the actor on HBO's Silicon Valley, tweeted she's been trying "to warn" people about his behavior for years.

Tried to warn you all about Middleditch but noooooo not everyone’s favorite tinyman who looks like he lives in a clock! — Alice Wetterlund (@alicewetterlund) March 21, 2021

Middleditch, 39, was named in a wider Los Angeles Times exposé on Sunday about sexual misconduct at the now-closed Hollywood club, Cloak & Dagger. Ten women, including four former employees, claimed co-founders Adam Bravin and Michael Patterson ignored accusations of harassment at the members-only spot. Middleditch was named as one of the prominent members who harassed women. (A rep for the B Positive star has not responded to Yahoo Entertainment's request for comment.)

Hannah Harding claimed to The Times that Middleditch made "lewd sexual overtures" to her and a friend. During an alleged incident from Oct. 2019, Harding, age 21 at the time, alleged Middleditch groped her on the dance floor in front of staff. She purportedly told club management but was "dismissed." Harding alleged she witnessed Middleditch grope another woman at the club after she complained.

Harding purportedly has Instagram direct messages from Middleditch, viewed by The Times, saying, "Hannah I had no idea my actions were that weird for you ... I know you probably want to just put me on blast as a monster ... I don't expect you to want to be my friend or anything ... I am so ashamed I made you uncomfortable."

Middleditch faced backlash in 2018 for calling the #MeToo movement "scary" for men. The topic came up when he was asked about a sexual assault allegation against his former Silicon Valley costar, T.J. Miller.

"I think that’s the tricky thing with all this stuff," Middleditch told the A.V. Club. "Speaking as a guy, as a man, as a male human, it's kind of scary, with this fervor that's surrounding it, where an allegation can just pop up and then it's really incumbent upon you to fervently defend your character. I'm not gonna dive into what’s real or not. I'm just saying it’s a little bit scary."

Middleditch went on to call the sexual misconduct allegation against Aziz Ansari "absurd," saying, "there’s a difference between assault and just kind of strange sex."

"You don’t want to live in a world where it’s just so stiff that there’s no, I don’t know, something?" he added. "But it is tricky, you know. It’s weird. It’s like we live in a world where currently the climate, let’s say, is where a j’accuse will really turn your world upside down."

Months after the interview, Wetterlund spoke out about toxicity on the set of Silicon Valley. The comedian played computer engineer and coder Carla Walton on the second and third seasons, calling her time on the series "kind of a nightmare." As for the many troubling allegations against Miller, Wetterlund claimed that "pretty much everyone who had any power on that (almost all male) set, including the male cast members, enabled him and were complicit in his unprofessionalism" and they can "f*** off forever."

In 2019, Wetterlund reacted after Middleditch made headlines for revealing he and his then-wife, Mollie Gates, were part of the swinging "lifestyle."

"Only after I got married was I like, 'Mollie, I’m sorry, but we have to get nontraditional here,'" Middleditch told Playboy. "Personally, [fame] is one of the trickier elements of it all, because Mollie doesn’t get that and yet she has to witness it. I'm like, 'Come on, what about this chick who's obviously really into me?' And Mollie will say, 'Yeah, she’s into you. Where do I fit in?'"

The shocker here for me was that he HAS female fans?!? https://t.co/LF6TSLqaiU — Alice Wetterlund (@alicewetterlund) September 18, 2019

Gates filed for divorce in May 2020, citing irreconcilable differences.

