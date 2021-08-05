Dr. Dre's daughter, 38, says she's homeless: 'I've been reaching out to my dad for help'

Dr. Dre's eldest daughter claims she's homeless and living out of a car. The hip-hop mogul, whose net worth was estimated at $800 million in 2019, reportedly cut her off last year.

LaTanya Young, 38, spoke to the Daily Mail about her financial situation.

"I've been working in a warehouse and doing Uber Eats and DoorDash," LaTanya, a single mother-of-four revealed. "My kids are staying with friends — they are not living in the car, it's just me."

LaTanya recently moved from Nevada to California where there are higher wages.

"I'm taking odd jobs just to make it now — I got paid $15 an hour as an assembler at the warehouse," she said.

LaTanya claims she hasn't seen her famous father in 18 years and doesn't even have his phone number, communicating with him through his team. She fears she's about to lose the rental car she's living in as she can't afford to make payments.

"I'm homeless and I've been reaching out to my dad for help," she continued. "His lawyer has said that my dad doesn't want to help me because I've spoken about him in the press."

A rep for the rapper did not respond to Yahoo Entertainment's request for comment.

LaTanya admitted Dr. Dre, real name Andre Young, has helped her over the years by paying her rent and giving her an allowance, but that supposedly ended in January 2020.

"People label me as a millionaire's daughter so they don't understand why I'm working," she added. "It makes me want to crawl under a rock... I'm out on the streets."

LaTanya is Dr. Dre's daughter with Lisa Johnson. They split when she was 5.

Although the former NWA rapper's fortune has taken a bit of a hit during his acrimonious divorce from Nicole Young, the Beats by Dre entrepreneur is still one of the wealthiest men in the business.