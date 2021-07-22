Dr. Dre ordered to pay ex-wife Nicole Young $3.5M a year in spousal support

Rapper and music producer Dr. Dre and then wife Nicole Young attend the City of Hope gala on Oct. 11, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

Nicole Young will be receiving a substantial amount of money from Dr. Dre amid their divorce.

A judge ordered the music mogul to pay Young $293,306 per month in spousal support, according to reports. That's more than $3.5 million a year. While it's a good chunk of change for most people, the sum is much less than she requested. In September 2020, Dr. Dre's now ex-wife asked for $2 million per month.

The rapper will also cover the expenses of their Malibu and Pacific Palisades homes and will pay for Young's health insurance. If she remarries or enters into a new domestic partnership, the agreement will end. The couple shares two adult children, son Truice, 24, and daughter Truly, 20, so custody and child support are not at issue.

Young filed for divorce in June 2020 after 24 years of marriage and the process has been anything but amicable. She accused the acclaimed producer of emotional and physical abuse, which he has strongly denied.

Dr. Dre was declared legally single by a judge as his attorney, powerhouse Laura Wasser, filed a motion for bifurcation. She argued Young's "false allegations of domestic violence" demonstrate that their union is beyond repair.

The divorce has yet to be finalized.