'Don't Worry Darling': Olivia Wilde, Dita Von Teese and cast — minus Florence Pugh and Chris Pine — attend NYC event

Olivia Wilde attends the "Don't Worry Darling" event at AMC Lincoln Square 13 on Sept. 19 in New York City. (Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

The cast of Don't Worry Darling — well, most of the cast — glammed up Monday night for a screening and to talk up the much-buzzed-about movie with a Q&A before it arrives in theaters on Sept. 23.

Director and star star Olivia Wilde, as well as actors Harry Styles, Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll, Sydney Chandler, Kate Berlant, Asif Ali, Douglas Smith and Dita Von Teese appeared at AMC Lincoln Square 13 in New York City at an event that was broadcast at theaters throughout the country. Though actors Florence Pugh and Chris Pine were not expected to attend, many locations sold out.

Pugh, who's rumored to have feuded with Wilde, has previously skipped press events. Wilde has explained that Pugh is busy working on the upcoming Dune sequel, but Pugh has publicly criticized how the film is being marketed, fueling rumors of a feud.

Harry Styles

Harry Styles attends the "Don't Worry Darling" event at AMC Lincoln Square 13 on Sept. 19 in New York City. (Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Gemma Chan

Gemma Chan attends the "Don't Worry Darling" event at AMC Lincoln Square 13 on Sept. 19 in New York City. (Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Dita Von Teese

Dita Von Teese attends the "Don't Worry Darling" event at AMC Lincoln Square 13 on Sept. 19 in New York City. (Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Sydney Chandler

Sydney Chandler attends the "Don't Worry Darling" event at AMC Lincoln Square 13 on Sept. 19 in New York City. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Kate Berlant

Kate Berlant attends the "Don't Worry Darling" event at AMC Lincoln Square 13 on Sept. 19 in New York City. (Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Asif Ali

Asif Ali attends the "Don't Worry Darling" event at AMC Lincoln Square 13 on Sept. 19 in New York City. (Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Douglas Smith

Douglas Smith attends the "Don't Worry Darling" event at AMC Lincoln Square 13 on Sept. 19 in New York City. (Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Nick Kroll

Nick Kroll attends the "Don't Worry Darling" event at AMC Lincoln Square 13 on Sept. 19 in New York City. (Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

For whatever reason, Pugh and other cast members were not part of Friday's premiere of the movie at the 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival, where Wilde wore a dazzling, backless emerald gown from Valentino. So the Booksmart director was the sole representative from the film there.

The entire cast did join Wilde when Don't Worry Darling was screened at the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 5. However, Pugh was not part of a press conference or photo call beforehand, and the women stayed apart on the red carpet.

Wilde commented then on stories about unrest on the set.

"As for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, I mean, the internet feeds itself," she said. "I don't feel the need to contribute. I think it's sufficiently well-nourished." For what it's worth, Wilde raved about the "ferociously talented" Pugh in a magazine interview earlier this month.

While the movie received a five-minute standing ovation in Venice, even that event was accompanied by drama, after footage of Styles appearing to spit on Pine went viral. Both Styles and Pine denied that spirting is what had happened.

According to Rolling Stone, two sources from the production said problems began between the women around the same time that Wilde and Styles began dating in 2020. Two other sources told the magazine that the rumors were unfounded. "Do I think her and Flo hate each other? Absolutely not. Was it fun and enjoyable on set? Absolutely." a source said. "Were [Wilde and Styles overtly] romantic, or did she favor him? Nope. She was very professional."

The movie opens everywhere on Friday.