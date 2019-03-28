Disney World, Disneyland to ban smoking, large strollers and ice cubes

Statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse at Walt Disney World (Getty Images) More

It's a smoke-free world after all. Disney announced some policy changes Thursday on the official Disney Parks blog, including a smoking ban that will go into effect this spring.

As of May 1, no smoking will be permitted at Walt Disney World, Disneyland, Disney water parks, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex and Downtown Disney District in California. Currently all of these locations have designated smoking areas, which will be removed "to provide a more enjoyable experience for everyone who visits," according to Disney World's updated FAQ. (And yes, vaping is banned too.) Smoking will now be limited to specific areas outside park entrances and at Disney resort hotels.

The smoking ban is bound to elicit some strong reactions, but it's actually one of four new rules applying to Disney park guests. The second and third rules involve strollers: Guests will no longer be allowed to bring stroller wagons (essentially luxury rides for the toddler set) and stroller size will be limited to 31" by 52," the intention being "to ease guest flow and reduce congestion." The FAQ notes that "many strollers, including many double jogging strollers, fit within these guidelines." Guests who own strollers that are too roomy will have the option of renting downsized strollers at the park.

Last, Disney parks are cracking down on ice. Yes, the frozen-water kind. Specifically, they're taking issue with "loose and dry ice," which guests will no longer be allowed to bring into the parks. The ice ban will "improve guest flow, ease congestion and streamline the bag-check and entry processes," the guidelines state. Reusable ice packs are allowed and "cups of ice are available at no charge" from any park location that sells beverages.

Disney notes that guests with disabilities will still be accommodated, as their policies have not changed in that regard.

The new rules will take effect prior the opening of Disney's Star Wars-themed attraction Galaxy's Edge. Galaxy's Edge opens May 31 at Disneyland and August 29 at Walt Disney World.

