What is P? Here's why Kim Kardashian’s latest post might not be a nod to Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian's hat in this photo has people speculating. (Photo: Instagram)

Kim Kardashian's latest bikini photos had people asking questions, mainly about her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, and whether he was involved.

It all started with Kardashian's caption to shots of her on the beach in a little black bikini and, in one photo, wearing a baseball cap with an indistinguishable logo. She captioned them, "Beach 🅿️arty," with a blue "P" emoji.

"PETE party," "P for Pete" and "Petes [sic] hat looks better on you," her followers commented.

While the letter might appear to be a reference to the Saturday Night Live star, whom she's been dating the last few months, it might be a lot simpler.

Did Kim Kardashian just give a nod to Pete Davidson on social media? (Photo: Instagram)

As Complex reported last week, blue "P" emojis already had been popping up on social media, in a nod to positivity. Rapper Gunna had used it ahead of the release of his DS4EVER album this month, and the letter is called out in a couple of tracks from his album: "Pushin P," a song he did with Future and Young Thug, and "P Power," which features Drake. There's even merchandise available. However, the website explained that the phrase had been used in certain regions, such as Texas and the San Francisco Bay area, for years.

But while the "P" might not be for Davidson, the new couple is still very much on, despite any objections from her estranged husband, Kanye West.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian have been dating since late last year. (Photo: Getty Images)

"Things are going well," a source told Yahoo Entertainment on Jan. 6, as the two were photographed vacationing in the Bahamas. "They want to spend time together to start the year before work gets crazy. They are both really into each other."

One of Kardashian's old friends, Paris Hilton, commented on the romance Wednesday.

"I'm so happy to see her happy. She looks so beautiful and smiling, and I think they're just so cute together,” Hilton told Access Hollywood. "Funny guys are awesome, they always make you laugh and put you in a good mood and [give] good vibes, it's really cute."