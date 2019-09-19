Dennis Rodman claims Madonna offered him $20 million for a baby: ‘Oh, I tried’

Dennis Rodman told a wild story about his high-profile relationship with Madonna many years ago. The NBA star and Material Girl dated in the '90s and were apparently very close to having a baby together. Rodman wrote about Madonna's desire to have a kid with him in his book Bad As I Wanna Be, but he shared a new detail about that time. According to the former Chicago Bulls star, Madonna offered him $20 million to "get her pregnant" — and she would write the check "if the baby was born."

While stopping by Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne tha God asked Rodman if it was true he and the singer broke up because she wanted to get pregnant.

"I tried [to get her pregnant]," the 58-year-old said. Rodman said he received an urgent call from Madonna one day when he was in Las Vegas.

"I was rolling the dice in Vegas and she was in New York and she calls," he continues. "So I say, 'Hold the dice.' I [answer] the call and she says, 'Dennis, I'm ovulating.' And I say, 'What? You're ovulating? What is that?'"

Rodman added, "I was trying to f*** with her. And she was like 'you know, ovulating.' So I say, 'OK, great. I'll be there in five hours.' ... So, I put the dice down and said 'hold the table.'"

"[Madonna] sent a plane for me — a G5 — and I went to the airport, flew [to New York], went over to her house, did my thing, went back on the plane, got back, they held the table and I started playing dice again," he shared. "That's a true story!"

Charlamagne asked if he regretted not getting her pregnant.

"No! Well... Well," Rodman replied. "She asked me if I got her pregnant she'd pay me $20 million... That's if the baby was born."

Rodman also scoffed at the notion Madonna made him more famous. When Charlamagne asked if he "gave credit to Madonna for making him a star," the athlete replied, "It's the other way around."

"In 1993 I think her career was declining and she said the reason why she dated me was because I was a bad boy," he said. "That's why she dated me. I was going up and she was pretty much leveling off."

Madonna hasn’t publicly weighed in on Rodman’s claims.

