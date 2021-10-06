Denise Richards reportedly 'blindsided' by court ruling that Charlie Sheen no longer has to pay child support

Denise Richards shares two daughters with ex-husband Charlie Sheen. (Photo: Carlos Dafonte/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Denise Richards did not at all expect a judge's ruling Monday that ex-husband Charlie Sheen, the father of her 17-year-old daughter Sami and Lola, 16, adjust his child support payments to "zero dollars per month."

However, that's exactly what happened, according to both People and MSN. A source told the magazine that The Bold and the Beautiful actress was unaware there had been a court date scheduled.

"Charlie filed [to stop paying child support] two years ago and kept pushing the court date, so Denise was very surprised that it happened yesterday while she is out of town filming," the source said. "She was blindsided."

An insider countered to the mag that Richards had known about the court date for six months.

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards married in 2002. (Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Richards and Sheen, who were married from 2002 to 2006, have, at times, had an ugly split. The girls both lived with their mom for years, but last month Sami celebrated having moved out of her mom's "hell house" in a TikTok that was ultimately made private.

The People source said Sami's younger sister does not live with Sheen.

"She lives with both of her parents and stays with Charlie when Denise is out of town. When Denise is back, Lola will be with her," the unidentified person said. "This is very disappointing for Denise, but also not surprising. Charlie is pitting the girls against their mother, which is horrible."

Yahoo Entertainment has reached out to both Richards and Sheen for comment.

At the time of Sami's post confirming that she lived with her Hot Shots! dad, Sheen commented, "Sam's amazing. I love her and all my children unconditionally. We're having a ball. GED here we come!!!"

The actor shares twin sons, 12-year-olds Bob and Max, with another ex-wife, Brooke Mueller. He also has one adult daughter, Cassandra, with his high school girlfriend.