Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards's daughter Sami calls mom's house 'abusive,' says she's happy to live with dad

Sami Sheen, the 17-year-old daughter of actors Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards, is celebrating a year of change.

In a TikTok that she originally posted publicly and has since made private, which was spotted by the New York Post's Page Six, the teen said that, a year ago, she was "trapped in an abusive household [and] hated myself." She lived with Richards at the time, she said, and would "go days without eating or sleeping" and was "insanely depressed, hated school, etc...." She wrote that now, she "finally moved out of the hell house, had a spiritual awakening, own 2 cats, happy single, full of self love, and dropped out of high school."

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards share two teenage daughters. (Photo: Getty Images)

Jeff Ballard, Charlie Sheen's publicist, issued this statement from the actor: "Sam's amazing. I love her and all my children unconditionally. We're having a ball. GED here we come!!!"

Richards's rep did not immediately respond to a request for comment. However, People cited a source saying, "Denise set normal rules that any parent would be setting. She's a mom and a parent and there are rules. She didn't want to follow the rules. Charlie didn't support implementing Denise's rules. He has a different way of parenting and Sami decided to live with her dad. Denise loves her daughter very much and she's saddened by the situation."

Sheen and Richards were married in June 2002, and they split less than three years later. Their — often quite messy — divorce was finalized in November 2006. The former couple also share daughter Lola, who's 16.

Richards has previously spoken about the importance that she's placed on helping the girls maintain a relationship with their Major League father, although they lived with her.

"Even though he's Charlie Sheen, that is still, to them, their dad," she said on an April 2020 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, via Page Six. "I never talk badly about him and I want him to be part of their lives because I met a lot of the women that Charlie entertained and a lot of them had father-daughter issues. And I do not want that to be our girls."