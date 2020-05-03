Demi Lovato hailed as 'natural beauty' after posing in swimsuit without makeup

Demi Lovato (pictured at the Grammys in January) posted photos of herself in a swimsuit during lockdown. (Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

When she’s not (virtually) reuniting with her old Disney Channel co-stars, Demi Lovato is using her lockdown time to perfect her self-timer selfie skills.

On Saturday the pop star got fans in a tizzy by sharing photos of herself soaking up some hot tub time while wearing a berry-hued strapless one-piece swimsuit. The 27-year-old, who is reportedly quarantining with new boyfriend Max Ehrich, skipped the makeup for her stunning shoot, which had followers gushing about her “natural beauty” and exposed freckles.

“My girl is straight fire,” wrote model Ashley Graham, while Ehrich left a heart-eyed smiley face emoji in the comments.

“Ummmm gorg and those freckles,” added singer Kesha, who is known for her own freckles. “Leave (Get Out)” singer JoJo agreed, calling Lovato a “beauty.”

“Oh she a NATURAL beauty,” one fan wrote, while another commenter added, “I’m so jealous of your beautiful skin! You look so good!!”

In November, Lovato — who has been vocal about getting treatment for eating disorders in the past — addressed her thoughts on body image.

"A huge thing for me has been body acceptance,” she shared during the Teen Vogue Summit 2019. “I feel like something that is not really spoken about a lot is body acceptance. We hear the terms ‘body positivity’ all the time but to be honest, I don't always feel positive about my body. Sometimes I look in the mirror and I'm like, 'Oh I do not like what I see.' But in those moments, I don't sit there and dwell on it. I also don't lie to myself.

"I used to look in the mirror and I used to be like 'I love my body. You're beautifully and wonderfully made.' But the thing was, I didn't believe it so then I just would resent it. And every time I would say it, I would be like 'You're lying to yourself.'"

“I don't have to lie to myself and tell myself that I have this amazing body,” she continued. “It's like, if I don't feel it, I don't have to say that. All I have to say is I'm healthy. In that statement, I express gratitude and I express I am grateful for my strength.”

Related Video: Demi Lovato Talks Cutting Ties With ‘Toxic People’

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: