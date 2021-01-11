Demi Lovato Is Starting 2021 Off with a Pastel Pink Pixie Cut

There's no need to rehash that 2020 was a monumentally bad year, because looking ahead is the key to positive manifestation. However, not everything is getting left behind in 2020, including pastel hair, the unexpected hair trend that came out of celebrity quarantine.

Since March 2020, celebs like January Jones, Keke Palmer, Jennifer Love Hewitt, and Kate Hudson have all dyed their hair various shades of pink. And now, Demi Lovato is getting in on the trend, too.

A few months after chopping off her hair into an edgy platinum pixie with an undercut, the singer is welcoming 2021 with bubblegum pink hair. She shared her new look on Instagram over the weekend, captioning her selfie video with a simple pink heart emoji and tagging her hairstylist, Amber Maynard Bolt.

Maynard Bolt kept the roots of Lovato's pastel pink hair dark brown for an effortless, lived-in look. She styled the singer's pixie into a faux bowl cut by brushing the choppy layers to the front of her head.

Lovato is known for being down to experiment with her hairstyles and colors, and this bubblegum pink pixie could be a sign of a year full of exciting looks from the singer, who is currently working on a docu series and a new album.

And luckily, 2021 is just getting started.

