Demi Lovato reveals slightly embarrassing reason for head injury before 'Kimmel' appearance

Demo Lovato joined Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday and revealed to the guest host, YouTuber extraordinaire Mark Rober, that they suffered a minor head injury at home on Wednesday night. Lovato wore a wig to cover the injury for the appearance on the show, and explained the slightly embarrassing way in which the accident happened.

“I have, like, this, literally an amethyst that is about this tall,” Lovato said, holding their hand a few feet off the ground. Rober cut in, saying, “And sharp, I assume.” “Well, it’s just really heavy, and there’s pieces that are sharp,” Lovato responded. “Anyways, I went to bend down to pick something up and I didn’t see the amethyst, and I hit my head, and I had to get three stitches last night in my face.”

Lovato posted a TikTok following the injury, showing the cut above their eye, and maybe just a little embarrassment and/or frustration.

And Lovato took the next logical step.

“I called my doctor,” Lovato said, “and I was like, ‘Hey, I just hit my face. Do I need stitches?’ And he was like, ‘FaceTime me.’ So we FaceTimed, and I was like, ‘I have Kimmel tomorrow. What do I do?’”

Stitches and a wig were the clear solution.

Jimmy Kimmel Live airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on ABC.

