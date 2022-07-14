Demi Lovato suffers facial injury caused by a crystal

Demi Lovato was injured with a crystal. (Photo: Demi Lovato via TikTok)

Demi Lovato is recovering from a crystal injury. Yes, you read that right.

The singer shared the news via TikTok on Wednesday — and showed a photo of a gash on their forehead near their eyebrow.

"Guess who hit their head on a crystal and has to get stitches before Kimmel tomorrow???" the 29-year-old "Substance" singer wrote on the social platform.

The video was set to the viral "They're Gonna Know" audio clip — and Lovato mouthed f*** at the end.

They didn't detail exactly how the crystal injury occurred, but expect a detailed explanation on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday night.

Lovato has been big on crystals as a healing property over the last few years since their near-fatal overdose in 2018. In a 2021 Washington Post story, they showed off crystals, known for their healing properties, which they had at the bottom of a bottle of fragrances they mixed by hand. It noted how crystals and their healing properties had widely been embraced in Hollywood. Lovato does a lot of work on themself to maintain their sobriety, combat depression and cope with their eating disorder also including therapy and meditation.

Lovato's new album, Holy Fvck, will be coming out on Aug. 19, so they have lots of appearances and promotion ahead, hence the expletive.