Demi Lovato gets baptized in Israel to 'fill the God-sized hole in my heart'

On Tuesday, Demi Lovato shared a reflective message on her Instagram regarding her relationship to her spirituality while on a trip to Israel, adding that she was baptized in the same river where Jesus was baptized.

"I am an American singer. I was raised Christian and have Jewish ancestors," Lovato, who revealed she had Jewish ancestors in 2015, shared on Instagram. "When I was offered an amazing opportunity to visit the places I’d read about in the Bible growing up, I said yes."

During the "Sober" singer's low-profile trip to the Middle Eastern country, considered the Holy Land by Jews, Christians and Muslims, Lovato visited Jerusalem’s Western Wall, which is considered the holiest place for Jewish people in the world.

She also made stops at Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, and to the Shalva National Center, a non-profit organization that provides "transformative care for individuals with disabilities, empowering their families and promoting social inclusion.”

"There is something absolutely magical about Israel. I’ve never felt such a sense of spirituality or connection to God…something I’ve been missing for a few years now," Lovato wrote on Instagram, adding that she had been baptized in the Jordan River, where John the Baptist baptized Jesus.

"I’ve never felt more renewed in my life," Lovato said of her baptism.

"This trip has been so important for my well-being, my heart, and my soul," Lovato shared. "I’m grateful for the memories made and the opportunity to be able to fill the God-sized hole in my heart."

