'Bachelorette' star Mike Johnson says Demi Lovato 'kisses really well'

Mike Johnson, known for his turns of The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, has dished on his current love interest, Demi Lovato.

While no confessionals were available at the moment, Bachelor Nation alums Ashley Iaconetti and Ben Higgins provided the next best thing: the latest episode of their show, The Ben and Ashley I. Almost Famous Podcast.

As a guest on the podcast, Johnson confirmed that he and the “Confident” singer have gone on multiple dates and that they’re getting to know each other. He volunteered that she “kisses really well.”

He said that the singer, whom he first began flirting with on social media, “definitely was the aggressor.” The reality star appreciated that.

“I find it incredibly sexy. I love that,” he said. “Like you want me, come at me. If I want you, I’m going to come at you and I’m coming at her as well.”

Johnson said that, usually, he’s “very private with my relationships straight up,” so he thinks very highly of Lovato, someone who’s been able to cope with living her life in the spotlight.

“I’m a gentleman. I’m not going to kiss and tell,” he added.

On Friday, Johnson told Us Weekly that, in addition to getting to know Lovato, he’s working on a book about self-love and positivity, subjects which Lovato has had a lot to say about, too. It’s expected to be out next year.

