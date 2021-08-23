Demi Lovato poses in ‘birthday suit’ to celebrate turning 29

Demi Lovato is celebrating turning 29 with a beach vacation and swimsuit photo shoot.

The singer, whose birthday was Friday, is on a getaway in the Maldives and is feeling at one with the ocean. Sporting a white one-piece swimsuit, the singer and actor posed for photos along the shore of paradise.

They sprawled out in the sand as the waves hit the shore — and playfully rolled into an infinity pool. There were a lot of smiles — and a couple of derrière shots.

"Alexa play Birthday Suit by [Duckwrth]," the star captioned the series of photos.

Chelsea Handler commented on the photos, "Nice tush" — and that was the general vibe from commenters. "Wow, the islands look good on you," wrote hairstylist Glen Coco Oropeza. "Beautiful inside and out," wrote photographer Angelo Kritikos.

One fan, @demetrriasbitchhh, wrote, "We love confident Demetria."

(Screenshot: Demi Lovato via Instagram)

In honor of their last birthday in their twenties — and coming into their own on different levels — Lovato dropped "Melon Cake" on their birthday. They sing about the annual watermelon "cake" their old management team presented each year — really just fruit topped with fat-free whipped cream — instead of an actual cake to control the star's food intake amid their eating disorder.

When their now-manager Scooter Braun gave them an actual birthday cake with sugar when they turned 27, "I just remember crying because I was finally eating cake with a manager that didn't need anything from me and that loved me for who I am and supported my journey," Lovato said last year. "I think at some point it becomes dangerous to try to control someone's food when they're in recovery from an eating disorder."

This past year has also been about their gender journey — after coming out as nonbinary in May and sharing their new pronouns. Speaking at the 19th Represents Summit last week, Lovato shared that their gender journey is forever.

"There might be a time where I identify as trans. I don't know what this looks like for me," they shared. "There might be a time where I identify as nonbinary and gender-nonconforming my entire life. Or maybe there's a period of time when I get older that I identify as a woman, I don't know what that looks like, but for me, in this moment right now, this is how I identify. And I have a feeling that it's not going to ever go back to one way or the other, but I just, it's about keeping it open and free and just I'm a very fluid person, and so that goes with how I express myself as well."