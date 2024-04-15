DAYS Spoilers Two-Week Breakdown: Search Parties Across Salem

Alex and Harris are in risky relationships while Chanel goes missing on her honeymoon.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the two weeks of April 15 – April 26, 2024, tease a search party for a missing Salemite, while others search for a missing item.

Secret Lovers Sneak Around Salem

Salem has been full of secret lovers lately, starting with Tate (Leo Howard) and Holly (Ashley Puzemis), who have been sneaking on dates despite their parents’ objections. Ava (Tamara Braun) and Harris (Steve Burton) have also been having secret dates, but those may come to a halt now that Ava is being forced to retrieve a hidden item at the Bistro for Clyde (James Read).

While their romance is anything but secret, Johnny (Carson Boatman) and Chanel (Raven Bowens) have headed on their honeymoon, and after being interrupted by an unwanted guest, their trip will only get worse when spoilers tease Chanel goes missing in the snowstorm.

Meanwhile, Paulina (Jackée Harry) has begun her treatment stuck in isolation and Stefan (Brandon Barash) has finally shown his face to EJ (Dan Feuerriegel), Chad (Billy Flynn), and Xander (Paul Telfer).

Soon, in Salem, it looks like Paulina may escape her isolation to help find her missing daughter. Everett/Bobby (Blake Berris) will also continue being the center of Stephanie’s (Abigail Klein) and Jada’s (Elia Cantu) worlds, and finally signs Jada’s divorce papers.

Week of April 15-19

Monday, April 15, 2024, Episode #14835

Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Theresa (Emily O’Brien) tell Tate he needs to keep his distance from Holly.

Tuesday, April 16, 2024, Episode #14836

Paulina continues with her treatment and Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) checks on her.

Wednesday, April 17, 2024, Episode #14837

Paulina joins the search for missing Chanel.

Thursday, April 18, 2024, Episode #14838

Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) makes a bold move to help Konstantin (John Kapelos) stay in the country.

Ava and Harris discuss their need to get into the Bistro and recover Gil’s black book for Clyde.

Friday, April 19, 2024, Episode #14839

Everett lies to Stephanie when he tells her the hypnosis therapy is helping.

Week of April 22-26

Monday, April 22, 2024, Episode #14840

Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) and Abe (James Reynolds) are upset over Paulina’s dangerous stunt.

Tuesday, April 23, 2024, Episode #14841

Tate and Holly share another stolen moment.

Theresa relaxes Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) with a massage that becomes heated.

Wednesday, April 24, 2024, Episode #14842

Jada is shocked to learn from Stephanie that Everett signed the divorce papers.

Thursday, April 25, 2024, Episode #14843

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) invites Alex to spend the night together.

Friday, April 26, 2024, Episode #14844

Paulina chews out EJ for the suspicious ongoings with Stefan.

The best place for true soap fans to be is our Facebook groups. Have you joined? If you love soap spoilers, gossip, and fans as dedicated as yourself, check out Days of our Lives Fans, General Hospital Exclusive, The Young and the Restless Fans, and The Bold and the Beautiful Fans.

The post DAYS Spoilers Two-Week Breakdown: Search Parties Across Salem appeared first on Soap Hub