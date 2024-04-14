DAYS Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Bride Vanishes, Parents Worry

A mother goes to extremes to find her missing daughter, while worried parents try to get their son to see the light about the girl he refuses to stay away from, according to Days of our Lives spoilers preview. Meanwhile, it looks like a Salem couple may be ready to take the next step in their relationship. Here’s your DAYS video preview for the week of April 15 – 19, 2024.

Moving In?

At work at the Salem PD, Rafe (Galen Gering) and Jada (Elia Cantu) take a break from police business to discuss their relationship. Remember, a few weeks back Rafe asked Jada to move in with him, but she never gave him an answer.

“You think I should ask you again, huh?” says Rafe. “I think you should ask me again,” responds Jada with a sly smile.

Concerned Parents

Holly (Ashley Puzemis) and Tate (Leo Howard) can’t seem to stay away from each other, no matter what their concerned parents want. The young couple exchange loving glances as they pass by each other in the town square.

However, Theresa (Emily O’Brien) and Brady (Eric Martsolf) continue to try to get Leo to see the light about Holly. “That girl, she’s bad news,” warns Theresa.

While Theresa, Brady, and Tate are having a meal at Brady Pub, Brady tells his son, “I’m trying to protect you.” “From Holly, the teenage werewolf,” cracks Tate, mocking his overly dramatic parents. “Oh well, if the fangs fit,” snaps back Theresa. “OK,” says Brady, trying to reel in Theresa. Meanwhile, Tate lets out a frustrated, “Mom.”

Missing Bride

Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) crashes Chanel (Raven Bowens) and Johnny’s (Carson Boatman) honeymoon at the Horton and can’t leave, because of the horrific weather. “A snowstorm in the middle of April,” sighs Julie.

Things go from bad to worse, when Chanel ends up disappearing. Johnny returns to the cabin after gathering firewood and Julie asks him, “Where’s Chanel?” Johnny’s perplexed and responds, “Isn’t she here with you?” Apparently not.

Radioactive and Dangerous

What’s happened to the new bride? Is she in danger? When Paulina (Jackée Harry) calls to check on her daughter from her hospital bed, she’s stunned to learn what’s going on. “My daughter is missing?” she cries out.

Later, Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) checks in on Paulina, who’s receiving cancer treatment. However, Marlena reports, “She’s gone.”

Fearing Paulina’s run-off to find her missing daughter, who was at the cabin with Johnny and Julie, Marlena tells John, “They can’t go anywhere near her. She’s radioactive.” It looks like a snowstorm could be the least of the trio’s problems, since Paulina has no idea of the danger she presents to all of them.

