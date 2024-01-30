David Letterman defends NFL's Taylor Swift focus amid Travis Kelce relationship: 'Shut up!'

Taylor Swift fans need to make room for one more Swiftie: David Letterman.

The former "Late Show" host reacted to the controversy surrounding the attention Swift and Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce get during her appearances at the NFL games, including Sunday's game which secured the Chiefs' ticket to Super Bowl 58.

"The (Kelce) people say, 'Oh, no, no, no, don't bother us. We're all caught up in football. We don't want Taylor and football,'" Letterman said in a video shared on Instagram on Sunday before the Chiefs' win against the Baltimore Ravens. "And the Taylor Swift people, the Swifties, are saying, 'Oh, we don't want a footballer in here with (Kelce).'"

"And I say to both camps, 'This is such a lovely thing. Shut up!'" he said in defense of the pair.

Letterman continued, "It's good for the footballers. It's good for Taylor Swift and it's something positive and happy for the world. And also politically, Taylor Swift is a huge force, and I think just wants to see people do the right thing. So God bless Taylor Swift and (Kelce).

"I don’t think in the history of show business or the history of popular culture we've ever witnessed anything like this," he said elsewhere in the clip. The comedian also praised Swift's ability to fill stadiums and be a "glowing bright light of goodness in the world" amid other "nonsense and ugliness" happening.

Swift made her 12th NFL appearance at the AFC Championship showdown on Sunday to support her boyfriend.

David Letterman defended scrutiny over Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship.

Taylor Swift AI pictures highlight the horrors of deepfake porn. Will we finally care?

Is Taylor Swift going to the Super Bowl?

The "Karma" singer's fans predict Swift will likely attend Kelce's Super Bowl game against the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 11 because of the connection the event has her lucky number 13.

If Swift attends the Las Vegas showdown, which she could, it will be the 13th Chiefs game she has watched in person this season. Super Bowl 58 includes two numbers that add up to 13. The date is February 11 (2+11) also adds up to 13. Swift will be in Tokyo performing the first leg of the 2024 Eras tour. The flight from Japan to Las Vegas is about 13 hours. The Kansas City Chiefs are playing the 49ers (4+9...you get the gist).

Contributing: Bryan West, Nashville Tennessean

Could Super Bowl 58 be 'The Lucky One' for Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce and the Chiefs?

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: David Letterman defends Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce relationship