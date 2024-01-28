Go! Fight! Win! Taylor Swift cheers on Chiefs as they play Ravens at AFC Championship

Draw the cat eye, sharp enough to kill a raven.

Taylor Swift makes her 12th NFL appearance at the AFC Championship showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce.

The "Vigilante S---" singer wore her hair down with natural curls and a red lip. She walked into the Baltimore stadium with Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, sporting a black coat with a red sweater underneath.

THE CURLSSSS I could cry right now pic.twitter.com/JddWvx0BgH — emma (taylor’s version) (@speaknowfrlssly) January 28, 2024

📷| Taylor and Brittany arriving at the game! pic.twitter.com/IRRt7UrCgG — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) January 28, 2024

Nursing home residents welcome Taylor Swift to Baltimore in viral TikTok

The Brightview White Marsh nursing home community posted a viral TikTok earlier this week welcoming Swift to "Monumental City." The clip opens with one of the residents in a Ravens hat and polo saying, "Taylor Swift, welcome to our great city of Baltimore. There is much for you to do and to see here. And while you're here, we hope that you will enjoy yourself immensely. And one more thing to say to you, GO RAVENS!"

Residents encourage her to check out the aquarium, grab a bite at Jimmy's Famous Seafood, stroll around Inner Harbor, get a Berger cookie, come back to see the Orioles play in the spring and stop by Miss Shirley's for breakfast.

Taylor Swift has proven to be a Chiefs Kingdom good luck charm

No matter what the dads, Brads and Chads say about Swift being a distraction to the Chiefs, the red-and-gold team have an 8-3 record with Swift in the stands.

Sept. 24: Chiefs beat the Bears 41-10

Oct. 1: Chiefs beat the Jets 23-20

Oct. 12: Chiefs beat the Broncos 19-8

Oct. 22: Chiefs beat the Chargers 31-17

Dec. 3: Packers beat the Chiefs 27-19

Dec. 10: Bills beat the Chiefs 20-17

Dec. 18: Chiefs beat the Patriots 27-17

Dec. 25: Raiders beat the Chiefs 20-14

Dec. 31: Chiefs beat the Bengals 25-17

Jan. 13: Chiefs beat the Dolphins 26-7

Jan. 21: Chiefs beat the Bills 27-24

Will Taylor Swift attend the Super Bowl?

Should Kansas City prevail over the Ravens, they will be heading to Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas. And if you're wondering will Swift be in attendance, it's possible.

She kicks off the 2024 leg of the Eras tour in Tokyo on Feb. 7-10. Her concert ends, conservatively, at 11 p.m. Saturday night which is 6 a.m. in Las Vegas on Saturday morning.

The fastest a traveler could fly commercially from Tokyo to Las Vegas would be under 13 hours, according to Google. But Swift has a private jet. So she could be in Nevada Saturday night with plenty of time to spare before the 3:30 p.m. Sunday kickoff from Allegiant Stadium.

Follow Bryan West, the USA TODAY Network's Taylor Swift reporter, on Instagram, TikTok and X as @BryanWestTV.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Taylor Swift cheers on Travis Kelce as Kansas City Chiefs play Ravens