'DWTS' pro Peta Murgatroyd sworn in as American citizen: 'Thank you USA for accepting me'

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 21: Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd attend The Brent Shapiro Foundation for Drug Prevention Summer Spectacular Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on September 21, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Dancing With the Stars pro Peta Murgatroyd is officially an American citizen.

Murgatroyd shared the news Wednesday in an emotional post on Instagram after her swearing-in ceremony, where she was accompanied by husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy and their 2-year-old son Shai.

“Yesterday was an emotional day for me,” she wrote in the caption. “After countless US Visas starting from 2006 and the last 5 years with a Green Card, I am officially a United States citizen.”

In the series of photos, the 33-year-old Australian can be seen taking the oath of allegiance alongside a crowd of other new citizens and waving mini American flags with her family.





“I’m getting misty eyed writing this, because I haven’t reflected on my life up until this point,” the New Zealand-born Murgatroyd said. “Everything came full circle and here I was sitting in an auditorium with 1000 people, with my Ukrainian/American husband and my American son....a girl from little Perth with a big dream of being ‘someone.’”

Murgatroyd certainly became “someone” — a champion pro on ABC’s hit reality series Dancing With the Stars. On Monday, she and her Season 28 dance partner, former NBA player Lamar Odom, were eliminated.

“She’s an amazing teacher,” Odom told People of his partner. “She’s like the Kobe Bryant of ballroom dances. She has two championships.”

Celebrity friends congratulated Murgatroyd on her news, including almost-DWTS contestant Christie Brinkley. “I got all misty eyed ready this! It’s dreams like yours that make this the greatest country! Welcome aboard!” she wrote. Former contestant Amy Purdy said, “Congrats Peta this is amazing!! Thank you for sharing!!!” Brother-in-law and co-worker Valentin Chmerkovskiy wrote, “Beautifully stated! Congratulations!! Everything about this post is exactly what makes this country the best. It’s people, it’s diversity, and it’s generosity. God Bless America for real, and let’s continue to add value to this great land of ours.”

In 2017, Murgatroyd married former DWTS pro Chmerkovskiy, who also shared an Instagram post from her swearing-in ceremony. The video shows their son collecting several small American flags:

In her post, Murgatroyd expressed her pride at finally becoming a citizen. “I looked around at the auditorium full of immigrants....their eyes were longingly filled with hope, faith and belief. I am an immigrant too. I will always be one, and I’m proud of it,” she said.”

“Thank you USA for accepting me, I will continue to work and treat this country with the upmost respect.”

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

How 'The Addams Family' became a parable for the immigration debate

Tia Mowry flaunts postpartum weight loss: 'I did it my way and in my time'

Fatboy Slim pays homage to Greta Thunberg with ‘Right Here, Right Now’ remix

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.



