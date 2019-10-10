Tia Mowry flaunts postpartum weight loss: 'I did it my way and in my time'

Tia Mowry’s second child, Cairo, is nearly one-and-a-half-years-old so that means he’s reaching (or on the cusp of conquering) major developmental milestones like talking and walking. Mowry herself has reached a goal herself: losing most of the weight she put on during pregnancy.

“Checking in. #17months post pregnant,” Mowry captioned a photo of her in a tight-fitting blue jumpsuit as struck the tree pose. “I did it my way and in my time. Many women feel the need to #snapback right away after they deliver. That was never the goal for me. I was called #fat during my #pregnancy and I was called #fat after my #pregnancy. Why do we do this to each other? Instead of #love one another other? I will never understand that.”

Mowry has been open about her weight loss struggles throughout her journey and wants other women to practice self love.

“I intentionally documented my journey and became vulnerable to show #women that it’s okay to go at your own pace, it is okay to love yourself no matter where you are in your journey. Do not fold to societal pressures. After hard work with just diet and exercise, today I’m closer to my goal. Do I have loose skin and stretch marks? YES. Guess what?? I LOVE all me and I want you to love all of you too. #women #rock,” she wrote.

According to the CDC, only about a third of pregnant persons gain the recommended amount, while nearly half (48 percent) gain too much. The Mayo Clinic reported that most women lose about 13 pounds (5.9 kilograms) during childbirth, including the weight of the baby, placenta and amniotic fluid. They also noted that during the first week after delivery, you'll lose additional weight as you shed retained fluids. It may take a healthy diet and light workouts to help shed more excess weight, which doctors recommend mothers do after giving birth to promote a healthy lifestyle regardless of weight loss goals.

Singer Jessica Simpson recently posted a picture to Instagram of her six months postpartum body where she revealed that she lost a staggering 100 pounds. Though that is a lot of weight lost in a short amount of time, it is important to note that every woman’s body is different and that may have been a healthy goal specifically for Simpson’s body.

Though it took Mowry longer, she’s still proud — and her fans are as well.

You look amazing during pregnancy and post baby😍 I’m not sure why some women want to snapback after baby, I would want my body to heal after delivery😊 — Fatima Nyeema (@IamFatimaRE) October 10, 2019

I think when women try to tear other women apart that other than jealousy being the obvious, it’s mental illness too. You look great and more importantly it’s how you feel 💝 — Tiffany Liané Clausen (@clausen_tiffany) October 10, 2019

You are and always will be beautiful!!!❤️ — tytiana cofer (@TytianaCofer) October 10, 2019

your way, your time, not on anybody else's terms, good for u, u are beautiful Tia — PORTIA Maphalala-Jakoba (@JakobaPortia) October 10, 2019

On Instagram, fans and friends were equally effusive. Actress Christy Carlson Romano wrote, “Dang this is just beautiful and perfect for today as it is #worldmentalhealthday.” Model Denise Bidot said, “Love you and this post!!!!” @andev99 commented, “I say it all the time. Imagine if women stuck together. We are all in this journey at different places in journey but in it.”

