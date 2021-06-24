Damian Hurley marks first anniversary of father Steve Bing's death

Elizabeth Hurley with son Damian Hurley, whose father was Steve Bing. (Photo: Getty Images)

Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian says the year since father Steve Bing's death has been "bloody hard." The businessman and film producer died by suicide in June 2020.

Damian, 19, marked the first anniversary of Bing's death with an emotional post on Instagram.

Sharing a picture of a sunset, he wrote: “A year ago today, my mother and I received some devastating news.

“I didn’t realize at the time quite how much it would affect me... We all like to show ‘perfect’ versions of our lives — for me, the idea of publicly discussing something as personal as grief is terrifying... but sometimes it’s necessary.

“The last year has been b***** hard — for everyone on the planet — and I think acknowledging that is vital.”

“It’s not weak to struggle,” added the model. “In fact, to get through to the other side is immensely strong.”

Damian also thanked fans for their messages of support, adding: “I love you all Xxx.”

Austen Powers star Elizabeth dated Bing in 2001, and Damian was born in 2002. Bing originally denied paternity, but a DNA test proved he was Damian’s father.

The spat led to the couple becoming estranged and it’s thought that Damian had little to do with Bing growing up.

However, last year Hurley revealed that she and Bing had reconnected, saying she was “grateful” that they were back on talking terms before his death.

She told You magazine: “We hadn’t been friends for a very long time, but about a year and a half ago he came back into our lives.”

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: