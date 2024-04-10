‘Daily Show’ Host Michael Kosta Unearths 5 Seconds That Sum Up Trump’s Abortion Stance

“The Daily Show” guest host Michael Kosta on Tuesday used a supercut to lay bare Donald Trump’s shifting stances on abortion.

The montage showed Trump switching from calling himself “pro-choice” in 1999 to “pro-life” before the 2016 election.

One moment with CNN’s Jake Tapper perfectly summed up the presumptive GOP nominee’s flip-flopping on the issue, which has come to the fore again this week amid nationwide backlash to the restriction of abortion access.

In a 2015 interview, Tapper told Trump: “I know you’re opposed to abortion.”

“I’m pro-choice,” responded Trump.

“You’re pro-choice or pro-life?” Tapper sought to clarify.

“I’m pro-life. I’m sorry,” Trump replied.

Kosta mocked Trump’s response.

“I mean, and people claim Biden has memory issues? Trump’s like, ‘Remind me what my principled stand is on one of the biggest issues in this country.’”

Trump is “all over the place on abortion,” he added.

Watch Kosta’s full monologue here:

