Cubana Chief Priest: Nigerian socialite charged for throwing money in air

Nigerian authorities say they are leading a "drive" against the abuse. [Reuters]

Nigerian socialite and businessman Cubana Chief Priest has become the latest local celebrity to be charged with abusing banknotes.

The socialite, whose real name is Pascal Okechukwu, pleaded not guilty to three counts of abusing banknotes during a court appearance on Wednesday.

Authorities say he threw money into the air at various social events.

This is technically an offence as notes fall to the ground where they can be trodden on.

The practice, known as "spraying", is commonly done at Nigerian weddings and celebrations.

The money is thrown for guests to pick up, and take.

On Tuesday, Nigeria's elite anti-crime agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), said it was leading a drive against "all forms of naira [the currency] abuse".

Just two weeks ago, popular internet personality Bobrisky was sentenced to six months in prison for a similar offence.

In February, actress Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin was also sentenced to six months in prison for spraying and stepping on new naira notes.

