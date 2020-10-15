Cristina Cuomo defends 'science-backed' bleach bath she took amid COVID-19 diagnosis

Cristina Cuomo has no regrets about taking that headline-making bleach bath. In fact, it was quite soothing.

Cristina and husband Chris Cuomo were some of the most prominent faces to come forward with their COVID-19 diagnoses at the beginning of the pandemic. While the CNN anchor kept viewers updated on Cuomo Prime Time, Cristina documented her experience on the Purist, the wellness publication she launched in 2017.

The writer detailed home remedies she was using to combat the virus, like vitamins, drinking a “liver-cleansing” potion and taking “a type of homeopathic bath.” But Cristina’s post about that water-and-dilute sodium hypochlorite bath — aka a bleach bath — just happened to be published the same week President Donald Trump suggested a disinfectant injection could kill the virus in “one minute.”

“The media was just like, ‘Oh, this bleach bath thing is going gangbusters! Chris Cuomo’s wife is recommending it,’” Cristina recalled to Elle, the writer noting she’s “aghast.”

“A) it’s mostly politically motivated journalists,” Cristina continued. “And B), it’s all about bait, click.”

Purist shares a lot of similarities to Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop and it invites similar criticism, too. Cristina’s posts are accompanied by disclaimers warning readers to consult a doctor or naturopath before taking any of her advice, but she said it’s ironic people were upset over the bleach bath.

“Actually,” she told Elle with a “mischievous” smile, “It was the only science-backed thing I wrote about.”

While the CDC isn’t recommending people with COVID-19 take bleach baths, it’s true that some places, like the Mayo Clinic, found small amounts of bleach added to water can help lessen symptoms for some inflammatory skin conditions. But it won’t cure a virus and doctors have warned people against taking Clorox baths. Cristina’s “Energy Medicine physician” is the one who suggested she try the bath to help oxygenate her skin and relieve inflammation.

“After [the] recommended 20 minutes, my skin was a little flushed (I did not submerge my shoulders, neck or head), and I felt relaxed and tired,” Cristina wrote on the Purist. “I rinsed off with a cool shower. I experienced no negative side effects. I found it soothing for my skin.”

When asked what Chris thinks about her adventures in wellness, Christina laughed, “I don’t know, you’ll have to ask him that!” She added, “I would say that he believes in the things that he sees to be efficacious.”

Chris answered that question via email — without actually answering the question.

“Cristina is guileless,” he replied. “That is very rare these days. She has no hidden agenda. She doesn’t play people. What she wants most often is to help people be more healthy; better lifestyles; happier kids, more content spirits. And she wants the kids and me to feel more loved and supported. And we do.”

As for how life has changed since contracting the virus, Cristina shared that people typically respond in two ways.

“There’s two schools of thought. The first is: OK, you’ve had coronavirus. You’re the most popular person in the room,” she explained. “But then there’s the people who don’t really understand what’s going on. To them, it’s a scarlet letter. Oh, you’ve had the virus? Stay away from me. I didn’t expect that.”

After her recovery, Cristina said she tested positive, then negative, then positive again for COVID-19 antibodies. It’s still unknown what that even means in regards to immunity.

“No one really knows anything,” Cristina added.

