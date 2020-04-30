Cristina Cuomo Addresses Backlash After Treating Her Coronavirus Symptoms With Clorox Baths

Cristina Cuomo is speaking out.

Speaking with People on Thursday, she addressed the backlash she has received after sharing a list of homeopathic treatment in a blog post on her digital wellness magazine The Purist. In it, she said that she had been taking Clorox baths to help rid her body of the COVID-19 virus. Also making her list were several pricey herbal medicines and a $300 vitamin C drip to help boost immunity, which readers were quick to point out weren't accessible options for many.

After seeing criticisms from experts condemning her dangerous recommendation, the editor-in-chief told the outlet that she was "aware that what I am about to talk about are remedies for people who are already in a privileged situation—we have a roof over our head, enough food to eat and clean drinking water, and not everyone has that," adding, "There's a huge opposition against holistic medicine, I get that."

Since sharing her post, Cristina has also clarified that the remedy calls for ¼ of a cup of Clorox and stressed not to bathe tub full of it. She also updated her post to say, "None of these natural remedies below should be taken without consulting a doctor or naturopath."

Still on the topic of her Clorox baths, she shared that she wanted to take the opportunity to provide solutions for those with coronavirus since there is little research available. "Who knows if it worked or what it did, but I know that in nine days, I got most of that virus out of my system," she explained. "This being a virus with no vaccination and no cure, my resolution was to learn as much as I can, go to my same doctor Linda Lancaster and follow her protocol, her prescription. And no way am I saying please try this. It's just the path that I took and I'm sharing it because there isn't a lot of anecdotal evidence."

On April 15, it was revealed that Cristina had tested positive for COVID-19. The shocking news came weeks after her husband Chris Cuomo announced that he had also contracted coronavirus and was on the road to recovery. Then, the couple shared that their 14-year-old son Mario Cuomo had also tested positive for the virus. During her interview with People, the mom of three said that their daughters Bella and Carolina haven't shown symptoms yet but is still staying positive as her family's fight continues.

"I have to say, the fear I had going into it was far greater than the fear I had while I was in it," she said. "I think there's so much anxiety right now around this virus, and part of it is the fear of knowing there's no vaccine, and there's no proven cure or treatments."