Courteney Cox's daughter Coco wears mom's dress from 'Friends' era: 'This is such a Monica thing to do'

Courteney Cox is not one of those celebrities who wears a dress once and quickly discards it.

The Friends actress on Tuesday shared a split-screen image of her and teenage daughter Coco Arquette wearing the same dress, 21 years apart.

She captioned it, “I’m not one to hold onto things but this was a damn good purchase! 21 years later...”

Cox wore the delicate number, which appeared plum in photos, to attend the Los Angeles premiere of the Nicolas Cage movie Snake Eyes in July 1998. Her date for the evening was, of course, Coco’s father, David Arquette.

Cox and Arquette met while filming 1996’s Scream and married on June 12, 1999. They welcomed their daughter Coco five years later.

Cut to 2019 — Coco turns 15 on June 13 — and the teen was loving her famous mom’s vintage look.

She wasn’t the only one.

“This is such a Monica thing to do, haha,” one commenter quipped, referring of course to Cox’s uptight, hyper-organized Friends character. “Coco is as gorgeous as you.”

“Wow, amazing, she is her mother’s daughter,” one fan of the pic observed.

Another added, “If this isn’t mother daughter goals then idk what is.”

While there were plenty of compliments about Coco’s beauty, many also took note of her mom’s youthfulness. Cox turns 55 on June 15.

“How did you manage to look like a teen 21 years later? are you aging in reverse?” a commenter demanded.

“You both look so good!” someone else raved.

Cox’s Friends co-star and real-life friend Jennifer Aniston revealed earlier this month on Ellen that Cox and the rest of the cast would be open to a reboot of the sitcom.

If that ever happens, we know exactly the dress Cox should wear to the premiere.

