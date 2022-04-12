Gilbert Gottfried, comedian and 'Aladdin' voice, dies after a long illness at 67

Gilbert Gottfried has died. (Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Gilbert Gottfried, the unfiltered standup comedian whose signature nasally voice could be heard on everything from Saturday Night Live and The Howard Stern Show to movie favorites like Aladdin and Problem Child, has died. He was 67.

The Gottfried family announced his death in a statement on Tuesday: "We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness. In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert's honor."

Gottfried's career in the entertainment industry stretched back to the '80s, where he established himself as an unfiltered presence on the standup circuit and a reliable guest on talk shows, including numerous appearances with David Letterman and Howard Stern.

The entertainer's most iconic role, however, was playing against type in a children's classic, with his inimitable voice giving life to the smart-aleck parrot Iago, sidekick to the villain Jafar, in Disney's Aladdin (1992) and its two direct-to-video sequels.

Former colleagues quickly began paying tribute after hearing the news of his passing.

Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily. What a gift. I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me. My best wishes and sympathy to his family. #ripGilbertGottfried — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) April 12, 2022

Gilbert would be the first one to make a joke about this picture today. The first. And he would not hold back. https://t.co/B8hszsDGcI — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) April 12, 2022

I shall miss you, my friend, my sometimes foil, my always pain in my side, usually from the belly laughs. The heavens are a great deal louder with you out there now, I’m sure. Keep ‘em shaking their heads and smiling, Gilbert. https://t.co/Wv1UGlKCQy — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) April 12, 2022

