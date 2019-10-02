The college admissions scandal has a sexy halloween costume

Actress Felicity Huffman leaves the John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse in Boston on May 13, 2019. (Photo: David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Move aside Mr. Rogers and White Claw ... the college admissions scandal is the next thing to hop on board the sexy Halloween costume hay ride.

Yandy — the company infamous for turning un-sexy people and ideas into sexy get-ups — debuted its latest, of-the-moment, meme-able costume. It sends up the parents at the heart of the college admissions bribery scandal, aka “Operation Varsity Blues.”

The outfit is an orange spandex jumpsuit featuring a crop top with the words “Mom of the Year” crossed out and “Inmate” stamped across the chest. Yandy’s snarky tweet about the costume read, “Can’t row your way out of this one” and the hashtag “#FullJailHouse,” an unsubtle dig at Full House star Lori Loughlin.

Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli have pleaded not guilty to charges of allegedly paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters, 19-year-old Olivia and 20-year-old Bella, admitted to the University of Southern California as recruits for the crew team, even though neither had ever participated in the sport.

Fellow actress Desperate Housewives and American Crime Story star Felicity Huffman recently pleaded guilty to paying $15,000 to have wrong answers corrected on daughter Sofia Grace Macy's SAT exam. She was sentenced to serve 14 days in jail, performer 250 hours of community service and pay a $30,000 fine.

This is far from Yandy’s first time toying with controversy. Last year, Yandy was forced to pull a sexy Handmaid’s Tale costume after online backlash.

And just recently, the company came under fire for its “Nicest Neighbor” outfit, which is clearly a take on kids show host Mr. Rogers, but with hot pants and a cropped cardigan sweater.

Someone made a sexy Mr Rogers costume we are all doomed https://t.co/iD6KXdcE5v — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) September 18, 2019

Yandy likes to jump on trend bandwagons, so it’s no surprise that the company released a costume resembling cans of White Claw, the spiked seltzer, as well as a take on the plant-based Impossible Burger.





